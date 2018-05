A 66-year-old woman, Eleni Koupfer, has been reported missing from her Larnaca home, police reported on Friday.

She is described as 1.60m tall, average frame with red hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing a flowery dress and drives a white Mazda Familia car with number plates HKN 437.

Anyone with information is called to contact the closest police station or the citizens service number at 1460.