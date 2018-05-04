Lawyers for naturalised citizen point out limitations of state services

The naturalisation as a Cypriot citizen of a man of Lebanese origin living in Cyprus for almost 40 years following the overturn by the administrative court of the rejection of his application by the interior minister highlights the problems of state services, the man’s lawyers said on Friday.

The administrative court found last week that the rejection by the civil registry and migration department and the interior minister of the application for the naturalisation of 76-year-old Toufic Fouad Harb, who has been living and working in Cyprus since 1979 was ‘unjustifiable’. The court said that Harb’s application was rejected by the migration department due to inadequate research that led to the conclusion that he had no ties to Cyprus.

But the migration official handling the application, the court said, did not even contact the three Cypriot nationals who had given Harb references as close acquaintances. Two of them said they had known him for 20 years and the third person for 30 years.

“No research was carried out concerning the people who knew the applicant and who were close acquaintances of his,” court said.

Harb came to Cyprus in 1979 to work as an accountant for an offshore company. He was granted a temporary residence work permit, which he kept renewing until 1989. He was then given residence permits as a visitor until 2013, when he was granted an F-category immigration permit. Category F, according to the migration department, is for ‘people who possess and have fully and freely at their disposal a secured annual income, high enough to give them a decent living in Cyprus, without having to engage in any business, trade or profession’.

Harb applied for naturalisation in 1992, but he received no answer as he failed to turn up for his interview for health reasons. In 2007 he asked for an answer to his naturalisation request and three years later he was informed that he could file a new application. Four years later, in February 2014, he was called in for an interview and his application was rejected a month later.

“The application was rejected … following the approval of the interior minister of a note of the director of the civil registry and migration department … for the reason that, despite his long stay in Cyprus he does not speak Greek at all and has no ties (to the island) and has not adequately embraced the customs and traditions of Cypriot society,” the court ruling said.

The note the then-director of the migration department, Annie Shiakalli, had forwarded to the minister, also said the applicant met the residence requirements for naturalisation as a citizen of the Republic of Cyprus.

She said however that ‘the reason he wants to get Cypriot citizenship is because he’s used to being here’ and ‘despite being financially well off, he has not acquired any property in the Republic and has deposits in foreign banks aboard’.

“In view of the above, it is suggested that Mr Toufic Fouad Harb’s application for his naturalisation as a citizen of the Republic of Cyprus be rejected,” the note said.

The court said that the minister decided to reject Harb’s application based on what was presented to him by Shiakalli who, in her turn, had adopted the opinion of the migration official who had handled the case without further investigation by any of them.

“Even if any other research was carried out, it was not recorded in any document contained in the file and therefore the decision is considered to be unjustified,” court said.

Harb’s lawyers, Andreas S. Angelides law firm, said on Friday that non-observance of procedures and inadequate research on behalf of all administration levels, led Harb to a ‘long and unjust hardship’.

Despite his legal right to file for naturalisation Harb received no answer from state services, while the delayed response he received in 2010 called on him to submit a new application citing his failure to present for his interview although this was for health reasons, the law firm said.

The annulment left both the civil registry and migration department and the interior minister exposed for their unjustified decision, the firm said, and highlighted the problems of state services.