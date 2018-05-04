Man remanded for bomb

May 4th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 1 comments

Man remanded for bomb

A 38-year-old man was remanded for five days on Friday as he is suspected of placing a bomb under another man’s car.

The court order from Paphos district court came after officers explained that on December 16, a 28-year-old man found an explosive device under his car at 10:30am that didn’t go off.

His vehicle had been parked outside his home at a central location in Paphos.

Experts arrived to the scene to further examine the device.

The 38-year-old also appears to be implicated in two robberies that took place the previous month in April and in December last year.

Print Friendly
  • JS Gost

    Use anti terrorist charges. Lock him up for years and send a message. This is not the wild west or the middle east, this is a supposedly peaceful developed country; although our broken system and culture does not reflect this. Events like this happen too often, what happens when innocents get killed ? What happens to our already woeful reputation ?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close