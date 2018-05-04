Man remanded for bomb

A 38-year-old man was remanded for five days on Friday as he is suspected of placing a bomb under another man’s car.

The court order from Paphos district court came after officers explained that on December 16, a 28-year-old man found an explosive device under his car at 10:30am that didn’t go off.

His vehicle had been parked outside his home at a central location in Paphos.

Experts arrived to the scene to further examine the device.

The 38-year-old also appears to be implicated in two robberies that took place the previous month in April and in December last year.