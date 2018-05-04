Parliament approves guarantors bill

May 4th, 2018 Cyprus 4 comments

Parliament approves guarantors bill

Parliament on Friday approved a bill extending protection for loan guarantors to six years from the current three in relation to provisions in the insolvency framework.

The change relates to guarantees in non-consensual repayment plans in a bankrupt individual’s debts, and the same provisions concerning companies.

The amendments were deemed necessary due to the fact that debtors and their guarantors continue to face difficulty in responding to their obligations from loans they have taken and they are insolvent or at risk of becoming insolvent.

Print Friendly
  • A is B

    Beyond belief.

  • JS Gost

    Pathetic. Why would anyone invest or loan money in Cyprus ever again ? Take the money, move the gol post and move on. Why not just pass a bill saying all debt is cancelled and speed up our journey to the third world, the destination we have been clearly heading to for 30 years…..

  • SuzieQ

    What on earth are they playing at?

    • A is B

      Killing off Cyprus and making it a bigger laughing stock than it already is, if thats possible.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close