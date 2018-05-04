Rangers set to officially announce Gerrard as manager

Rangers are set to unveil Steven Gerrard as their new manager after calling a press conference for this afternoon.

Gers were due to host their weekly pre-match media briefing at their Auchenhowie training base at 12.30pm – but that has now been cancelled with journalists instead told to report at Ibrox for 3pm, where Gerrard is expected to be announced as the club’s 16th manager.

Light Blues sources were yesterday increasingly confident of landing the former Liverpool and England skipper.

And according to reports on Friday morning, a three-year deal has been agreed that will see Gerrard – who has only previously coached Liverpool’s Under-18s – take his first step into first-team management.

Gerrard is set to be joined in Glasgow by former Reds team-mate and ex-Scotland captain Gary McAllister, who will be named as his assistant.

Graeme Murty was axed as Rangers boss on Tuesday after seeing his side suffer a record league 5-0 mauling by Celtic 48 hours earlier.

The onus of trying to topple Brendan Rodgers’ all-conquering Hoops will now fall on to Gerrard – who served as Rodgers’ captain during his Anfield reign.

That remains an almighty task given that the Parkhead club are 11 games unbeaten against their bitter rivals, but Press Association Sport understands Gerrard has been given assurances from Gers chairman Dave King he will be given the resources needed to take on his former boss.

And former Ibrox boss Ally McCoist insists the size of his budget will decide just how much of an impact Champions League winner Gerrard can make in Scotland.

He told talkSPORT: “I would be absolutely staggered if Steven Gerrard takes the job and he hasn’t been given reassurances that he will be able to get some fresh talent into the club. That has to happen, that will have happened, if he is going to be paraded as the next Rangers manager.

“It’s a brave appointment. It’s a risk for Steven Gerrard and a risk for Rangers. It’s a big risk.

“It’s a massive massive job for anybody, particularly if it’s going to be your first managerial job. As I said weeks ago, whoever got the job, the most important thing is they were given finances to bring a better quality of player in.

“No matter what happens, Rangers are judged against Celtic.”