The first ever BMW X2 Dare to Be Different

With a design oozing individuality from every pore and a sporty suspension set-up, the BMW X2 pushes back boundaries, puts a firework under old habits and brings previously uncharted levels of driving pleasure to this vehicle segment. In so doing, the BMW X2 appeals primarily to a young and young-at-heart target group.

The BMW X2 cuts a sublime figure from any angle. Its stance on the road recalls a finely-tuned athlete – and fuses the rugged profile typical of a BMW X model with the sporting grace of a coupe. Signature details include wheel arches with a squared-off look, striking exhaust tailpipes and accentuated side skirts, not to mention an elegant roofline, slick lines and slim window graphic. Plus, the M Sport X model is available for the first time and allow owners to make the character of their BMW X2 even more individual. Two design features, in particular, catch the eye. The X2 turns BMW’s familiar trapezoidal kidney grille form on its head, and it now broadens as it heads south; this is the first time a modern BMW has gone about things this way. And the additional BMW roundel on the C-pillars references a much loved detail of classical BMW coupes, such as the 2000 CS and 3.0 CSL,

BMW TwinTurbo engines transfer these genes to the road in suitably dynamic style. Three variants are available from launch; the BMW X2 sDrive20i petrol model with 192 hp plus the X2 xDrive20d diesel variant with 190 hp and X2 xDrive25d diesel with 231 hp. Both diesel cars come as standard with xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive and the eight-speed Steptronic transmission, while the petrol model is fitted with the sporty seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission. All combinations turn every journey – on any terrain – into an adventure.



Album 1

Further attractive models will be added to the Sports Activity Coupe line-up in the shape of the X2 sDrive18i and the X2 xDrive20i, X2 sDrive18d and X2 xDrive18d. The outputs of the petrol models range from 140 hp in the X2 sDrive18i up to 192 hp in the X2. The diesel X2 sDrive18d and X2 xDrive18d have 150 hp.

The M Sport und M Sport X models come as standard with M Sport suspension with firmer spring and damper settings and a lowered ride height. This feature is available as an option on the basic BMW X2. The optional Dynamic Damper Control (incl. a 10 mm drop in ride height) allows the suspension settings to be tailored even more closely to individual tastes or requirements.

Drivers can expect to find top quality included as standard. The interior of the M Sport and M Sport X models is trimmed in an enticing Micro Hexagon fabric/Alcantara Anthracite combination with contrast stitching for the instrument panel and centre console. And the instrument cluster and large displays bring added flourishes to the interior and act as visual pointers to BMW’s digital expertise. Which brings us to features such as BMW Connected and BMW ConnectedDrive Services – both available as an option for the BMW X2. Joining them on the options list is the full-colour BMW Head-Up Display. The BMW X2 also offers customers cutting-edge technologies when it comes to driver assistance systems.

For example, the Traffic Jam Assistant eases the driver’s workload in tedious stop/start traffic on congested motorways. This system is part of the optional Driving Assistant Plus, which comprises a series of camera-based driver assistance systems. The optional Parking Assistant is likewise designed to make life easier for the BMW X2 driver, automatically identifying suitable parking spaces and, if desired, taking over steering duties for the parking manoeuvre.

The BMW X2 sDrive18i is offered at 27.900 euros.

Please call us at 77771600 or send an email to [email protected] for a Test Drive.