May 4th, 2018 Turkey 7 comments

Turkey opposition names rival to Erdogan

Muharrem Ince, Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate for the upcoming snap presidential election, and his wife Ulku arrive for a party gathering in Ankara

Turkey‘s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) on Friday nominated one its most prominent and combative lawmakers to challenge President Tayyip Erdogan in June 24 snap presidential polls.

The secularist CHP, which has never won an election against Erdogan in his decade and a half in power, nominated 53-year-old former high school physics teacher Muharrem Ince as its candidate.

“I will be everyone’s president, a non-partisan president. The depressing times will end on June 24th,” Ince told thousands of flag-waving supporters at a rally in Ankara, where he was introduced by party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Kilicdaroglu had previously said he would not run for president, saying the head of a party should not simultaneously serve as the head of state.

Ince is widely known as one of the most spirited speakers from the opposition in parliament. He has run as the sole challenger for party leadership against Kilicdaroglu in the last two CHP party elections, in 2014 and 2018.

He is seen as a candidate who can match the harsh rhetoric often used by Erdogan, while also receiving backing from the party’s own voter base, as well as conservative and right-wing voters.

However, Erdogan’s most credible challenge is seen as coming not from the CHP but from former Interior Minister Meral Aksener, who last year founded the Iyi (Good) Party after splitting with the nationalist MHP party, which is supporting Erdogan.

The CHP, the Iyi Party and two other parties are this week expected to agree on an election alliance, to create a broad coalition against Erdogan. This has lead to speculation the CHP could pull its candidate in the second round of voting and back Aksener.

  • dr andrew michael

    Correct ROC the result is already fixed that erdogan wins the election to create a one party state.

    • HighTide

      While Erdoğan will use every possible means to prevail, there are still elections to be held that are NOT fixed. There will be utmost scrutiny by observers to prevent fraud, internationally and locally. The outcome is open. Half the population does not support the AKP and one percent plus minus can make all the difference.

  • .ROC

    Does not make a slight differance Erogan has fixed it anyway to win

    • MrH

      LOL….a bit like what Anastasiades did in your elections. I wouldn’t be to sure on this though as Aksener and Muharrem Ince are seen as very pragmatic and convincing candidates by the voters in the last opinion polls.

      • .ROC

        Dont think so mate, this is a case of Democrasy Vs a Dictatorship.

  • HighTide

    A tactical mistake of the socialists. A neutral candidate of reputation would have been much better. Conservative citizens do not vote for socialist party members.
    Meral has a better chance, and pooling both camps would have made more sense.

    • Stefcy

      I is also important for the opposition to win parliamentary elections
      And hopefully the CHP comes in third and there is a second round with Aksener via Erdogan. Currently Aksener is leading with 1 % in the polls.

