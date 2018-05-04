Using symbolism to get the story across

Writer Demetra Socratous will get the kids involved in interactive activities while she presents her book Mary and the White Pea in Nicosia on Sunday.

The primary school teacher, drama facilitator and writer will present her book, with illustrations by Dr Stella Karageorgi, which follows the story of a child dealing with a white pea – a symbol for cancer. Through the story, which uses symbolism, metaphors and fantasy to speak about this sensitive subject, we see how Mary deals with cancer.

Mary has a pea growing inside her head and she wants to find out why, where and how it got there, so she goes on a journey with Zelia to get answers. Together they wander among imaginary and colourful worlds, meeting different creatures along the way who give her knowledge to get her one step closer to knowing her pea better.

Presentation of the book by Demetra Socratous. May 6. Breakfast at Teafunny’s, 17 A & B Limassol Avenue, Nicosia. 11am. Free. In Greek. Tel: 22-333030

