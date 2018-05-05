A minute with Panagiotis Raphael Rubik’s Cube master

Where do you live?

I currently live with my parents in Limassol.

Best childhood memory?

Playing outside with other kids till it got dark, having genuine fun you know? Without electronics or anything like that. Those were golden days!

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

To be honest, I neither have a frequented restaurant nor a favourite dish but I really dislike offal dishes! Disgusting!

What did you have for breakfast?

Cereal… and eggs… separately!

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Probably as… none. It really depends actually but either way, day or night the ideal would be going out with friends, having fun!

Best book ever read?

I’m not a book person, as soon as I flip a page I immediately forget every single word that was written on the previous one hahaha…

Favourite film of all time?

I really love Marvel’s films but if I had to pick one as my favourite, that would be Doctor Strange! And that’s mainly due to the incredible use of visual effects in the movie!

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

Well, that’s a hard one! I guess, anywhere you go around the world, you’ll always get to see and experience something new so, I can’t really say that I have a dream trip at a specific destination, it’s about getting to see something new every time. However, my favourite trip destination I’ve been so far was Dubai! It’s unreal!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

It varies from time to time. I don’t really have a favourite genre of music. I listen to any kind of music as long as it’s pleasing to my ears!

What is always in your fridge?

My computer… Yeah I know it shouldn’t be there. I just want to make sure that the system temperatures are always low you see…

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Urban dwelling for sure! As far for where would it be and what would it look like, I have no clue at the moment!

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My godfather. He passed away when I was a small kid so I really wish I could get to know him better.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would go out with friends, ride my bicycle, and do some fun activities! Oh! And just a few seconds before the ending, I would solve a Rubik’s Cube… one handed.

What is your greatest fear?

Being buried alive.

Tell me a joke…

I already did… see fridge

Panayiotis came second in last year’s Cyprus Cubing competition. A similar event will be held at the Heritage School in Limassol on Saturday with events in standard Rubik cube solving, 4×4, one handed and more. Registration on the day costs €10 for competitors while spectators are welcome. For more info: cypruscubing.com