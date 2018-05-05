Brush strokes define identities

Artist Vasso Thoupou is providing an insight into what it is like to search for one’s identity in her upcoming solo painting exhibition at Gloria Gallery in Nicosia as of Wednesday.

In this latest collection under the name Searching for an Identity, Thoupou searches for self through perception, soul-searching, critical thinking, daydreaming, reading poetry, balance, listening to music, viewing mental disorders, and much more. Her aim is to show the viewer that each one of us is free to mould and define our own identities.

Thoupou, from Larnaca but now living and working in Nicosia, studied at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in the department of Fine Arts and Applied Arts. She then went on to study at the University of Barcelona. Later on in her career, she also attended courses on experimental pottery techniques at the La Bisbal ceramics school in Spain.

She has participated in many group exhibitions in Cyprus, Greece, France and Spain. In 2015 she participated in the Beijing Biennale of Contemporary Art exhibition in China and last year she took part in the presentation of Unesco’s Modes and Conversions exhibition, that took place in Strasbourg.

Searching for an Identity is Thoupou’s fourth solo painting exhibition.

Searching for an Identity

Painting exhibition by Vassos Thoupou. Opens May 9 at 7.30pm until May 21. Gallery Gloria, 3 Zinonos Sozou Street, Nicosia. Monday-Friday: 10.30pm-12.45pm and 5pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30pm-12.45pm. Tel: 22-762605