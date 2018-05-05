Cypriot Egyptians welcome to return says Egyptian minister

Cypriot Egyptians and Greek Egyptians are welcome to return to Egypt if they wish to do so since this is their second country, Nabila Makram, the Minister of Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates’ Affairs said on Friday.

Makram was speaking in Cairo during the Nostos, the Return initiative that brings 120 people together from Greece and Cyprus who left Egypt as their permanent home in the 1950s and 1960s. Nostos mainly refers to the return of the heart, not so much the physical return, but Egypt is opening its arms to anybody who wants to come here, the minister said during a visit to the pyramids in Giza.

Later on, the group also visited the Greek Orthodox Church of St.George, also in Cairo.

In her statements, Makram said it was a great honour to have the Greeks and Cypriots back home in Egypt and sent her regards to the presidents of Cyprus and Greece, who attended the opening ceremony of Nostos in Alexandria last Monday, along with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

Today we visited the pyramids, sending a message to the whole world that Egypt is safe and welcomes all its visitors, the minister went on.

Regarding the next steps, the minister said she is in talks with Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou to organise another meeting in Cyprus, at the beginning of June, aiming to get the second and third generations of Cypriot and Greek Egyptians more involved in this programme that aims to highlight peoples’ roots.

Earlier this week, the group visited various sites in Alexandria, evoking childhood memories, including the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Alexandria, Greek schools and cemeteries, as well as the house of Alexandrian poet Constantine Cavafy. Today, the group travels to Sinai in order to visit Saint Catherine’s Monastery, before returning back to Cyprus and Greece on Sunday.