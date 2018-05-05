Double murder suspects set to reappear in court

Three suspects believed to be involved in the murder of a couple in Strovolos some two weeks ago are expected to be taken to court on Sunday for an extension of their remand.

On Friday, police told court that another suspect, a 33-year-old man, has admitted to killing Giorgos Hadjigeorgiou, 60, and his wife, Dina Sergiou, 59, who were found stabbed to death in their home in April in what seems to be a botched robbery. The stabbings occurred on the evening of April 18 to 19. The man was remanded on Friday for another eight days.

The remands of the other three suspects, the 33-year-old’s partner, 22, his half-brother, 23, and another man, 22, expire on Sunday and they are expected to be taken to court for an extension.

Nicosia CID chief Koumettos Koumettou told the Nicosia district court on Friday that the 33-year-old admitted killing the two victims and had also “pointed out the manner he entered the house, as well as the points where he committed the offences.”

According to media reports, the suspect said that he entered the house that night through a first-floor window and that he was seen by Sergiou who started screaming and then he stabbed her. The man said that he later stabbed Hadjigeorgiou, who had rushed to see what was going on after hearing his wife screaming. The 33-year-old then said he began looking for a safe but as he couldn’t find it, woke up the couple’s 15-year-old son and asked him where it was. He reportedly also led the boy to the kitchen asking him to unlock the door for his associate who was outside.

The 33-year-old’s partner, court heard, told police that the four of them met on April 18 and planned the robbery. She said that her partner and the 22-year-old man had planned to go to the couple’s house and tie them up and rob the safe. The 33-year-old had said he had known the house since 2012 when he did some work on the windows.

The woman reportedly said that she was instructed by her partner to remain in their home with his brother and wait for him to call them so that they could go to the couple’s house and collect the contents of the safe. She told police that her partner had even said that he may have to kill the house tenants and that he had taken with him a sword, a knife and a baton.

The 22-year-old man told police he had entered the house through the kitchen and that when he had gone up to the bedroom of the couple, he saw they were both dead.

The brother of the 33-year-old denies any involvement in the crime and said it was his brother who killed the couple.

The 15-year-old reportedly recognised the 33-year-old suspect in a police line-up as one of the two men who entered the house. The boy was the one to alert the neighbours after finding his parents dead. He said he was taken to the pantry where he was locked inside and that he managed to escape half an hour later by removing the louvres from the aluminum door, hurting his hands in the process.