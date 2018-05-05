Dust levels to remain high throughout the weekend

Dust levels will remain higher than normal during the weekend and the situation is expected to improve on Monday, authorities said on Saturday.

According to the labour inspection department, on Saturday morning the hourly concentration of respirable particles in ambient air with diameter less than 10 micrometers (PM10), were between 94 μg/m³ and 67 μg/m³ (micrograms per cubic metre).

“Consequently, it is expected that the average 24-hour concentration will exceed the corresponding limit value of 50 μg/m³ as defined by the relative legislation,” it said.

On Friday, it said, the average 24-hour concentration of respirable particles was between 62 and 100 μg/m³ depending on the location.

The met office said that higher dust levels will be experienced also on Sunday, while temperatures are expected to drop slightly especially in the mountainous areas and inland. Local showers even storms are expected on Monday and Tuesday in those areas.

Due to the small size of the respirable particles and their negative effect on human health, the public and especially vulnerable groups of population – children, the elderly and patients – are advised to avoid outdoor activities and exercising in open spaces during this event.

More information on the measured pollutant concentrations is available online at www.airquality.gov.cy, and also through the free application ‘Air Quality Cyprus’ on the Google Play and iOS App Store.