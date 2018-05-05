Experts to present new plan for Cyprus courts

A team of experts is expected to arrive in Cyprus next week to present suggestions on the review of the courts’ civil procedure rules, the Supreme Court said on Saturday.

The team – led by Lord John Dyson – will be on the island on Tuesday and Wednesday to present to a special committee appointed by the Supreme Court the first part of preliminary suggestions for the review of the civil procedure rules of courts, an announcement said.

The team visited Cyprus in January for contacts and to get an idea as to what had to be done.

The special committee will have a month to submit its comments on the team’s suggestions. Two more rounds of consultations will follow where the team will submit more preliminary suggestions.

The project , which is part of the plan to reform the courts , is expected to be completed within 12 months, the Supreme Court said.