Fourth group of doctors graduate from University of Nicosia

The 4th Graduation Ceremony of the University of Nicosia Medical School took place in Nicosia on Friday night.

“This ceremony was a celebration of the strong partnership between the University of Nicosia Medical School and St George’s, University of London in delivering the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree of St George’s in Cyprus,” an announcement said.

Among the invited guests were the President of the House of Representatives, the minister of health, the British High Commissioner, the head of the Cyprus Medical Association, and representatives of medical councils and societies.

The Rector of the University and the Executive Dean of the medical school were joined by the Principal of St George’s University of London in awarding the degrees. The CEO and the President of the Council of UNIC and the Chair of Council of St George’s were on hand to congratulate the graduates. They were also joined by the leadership and faculty members from the medical centres with which the school cooperates in the USA, the United Kingdom, Israel and Cyprus.

Professor of General Practice Sean Hilton was awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Science in acknowledgment of his contribution to research, medical training and patient care. Professor Hilton, former President of the UK’s Academy of Medical Educators, was the main speaker at the ceremony.

In addition, the Panos Englezos Prize was presented to Emeritus Professor Christos Kattamis. The Panos Englezos Prize was established by the Thalassaemia International Federation (TIF) and is jointly awarded by the medical school and TIF on a biennial basis. The award is presented to a person who has made an outstanding contribution to the public health sector or who has created scientific or medical advancement in the prevention, management and improvement in the quality of life of patients with haemoglobin disorders.

The ceremony ended with the new doctors publicly taking the Hippocratic Oath.

The graduating students had completed one of the following programmes of study: MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery), Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences, Post Graduate Certificate in Healthcare and Biomedical Education, and Master of Science in Family Medicine.