Motorcyclist remains critical after road accident

A 32-year-old man from Aradippou in critical condition is being treated at the Nicosia general hospital’s ICU after the motorcycle he was driving was cut off by a car on Friday night.

The accident occurred at around 11.10pm in Aradippou, police said, when a car driven by a 57-year-old man cut off the motorcycle of the 32-year-old. The 57-year-old’s car intercepted the motorcycle while entering the Stratigou Timagia Avenue after leaving from a bakery parking lot.

The 32-year-old lost control of his motorcycle following the collision, causing it to overturn. The man was thrown off the motorcycle and dragged onto the asphalt, hitting his head. The motorcycle had also a light collision with a passing car.

The 32-year-old was transferred to Larnaca general hospital where he underwent surgery. Due to the severity of his condition, he was later transferred to the Nicosia general hospital’s ICU. His condition is considered critical.

A breathalyser test given to the 57-year-old showed zero alcohol in his system.