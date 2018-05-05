Motorcyclist remains critical after road accident

May 5th, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

A 32-year-old man from Aradippou in critical condition is being treated at the Nicosia general hospital’s ICU after the motorcycle he was driving was cut off by a car on Friday night.

The accident occurred at around 11.10pm in Aradippou, police said, when a car driven by a 57-year-old man cut off the motorcycle of the 32-year-old. The 57-year-old’s car intercepted the motorcycle while entering the Stratigou Timagia Avenue after leaving from a bakery parking lot.

The 32-year-old lost control of his motorcycle following the collision, causing it to overturn. The man was thrown off the motorcycle and dragged onto the asphalt, hitting his head. The motorcycle had also a light collision with a passing car.

The 32-year-old was transferred to Larnaca general hospital where he underwent surgery. Due to the severity of his condition, he was later transferred to the Nicosia general hospital’s ICU. His condition is considered critical.

A breathalyser test given to the 57-year-old showed zero alcohol in his system.

  • Bunny

    Was he wearing a skid-lid?

    • Louis

      Sounds like the biker t-boned the car when it pulled out the parking lot. At 11 at night.

      Reading between the lines, the biker was probably “exceeding the speed limit” by quite a factor, he sailed over the car, tar surfed a bit, bike rebounded and slithered into another car.

      It’s unlikely he was wearing much if any protective gear, so there will be considerable head trauma as well as exposed and gravel impregnated flesh. Standard gear is tee shirt, sunglasses, loads of tattoos and a much modified bike, frequently with a nitrous oxide booster bottle on display (that gives one to two minutes of lunatic acceleration).

      Crash hat is an option, as are number plates and insurance.

      On the face of it the car driver was at fault for not looking, however I doubt he is in fact to blame; no one can be expected to factor in a headlight that’s a fair distance away in a built up area that’s actually travelling at nowhere close to the official speed limit, if it actually had lights, or if they had that hugely cool blackout look, meaning they were in effect useless.

      On the other hand, I could be talking utter tosh, just a nice chap riding his commuter bike perfectly legally when ding bat pulls out right in front of him.

