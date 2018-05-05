Parents charged after baby left home alone

May 5th, 2018 Cyprus 4 comments

The parents of an eight-month old baby found themselves in trouble after police officers in the Famagusta district discovered it was left alone in the house.

Police said that at around 11.30pm on Friday officers signalled a car to stop for a routine check, but it did not. After registering the car’s plates, they went to the 38-year-old owner’s house, where they saw from an open window a baby in its cradle crying. They knocked on the door but there was no response.

Shortly afterwards the 38-year-old, who is the father of the baby, arrived in his car.

Police discovered that there had been no one else at home except for the baby. The 38-year-old, who was supposed to have been babysitting, was found to be four times over the alcohol limit. He was arrested and charged for a number of offences police said.

The baby was taken to its mother, who had been informed by the police on what had happened.

The mother too was charged in relation with the abandonment of the baby, police said.

  • athessalonian

    “The mother too was charged in relation with the abandonment of the baby, police said.”
    Since the 38 year old father is the one who was supposed to be babysitting, an indication that the baby’s care had been pre-arranged and or co-ordinated, why was the mother, whose whereabouts have not been disclosed, charged?

  • Ingrian Observer

    Throw the book at them.

  • Cydee

    Some people shouldn’t have children.

    • Evergreen

      True.

