The village of the rose awaits you

The village of Agros in the Troodos mountains is famous for its rose bush cultivation and its hospitality, especially in May, when visitors participate in the gathering of the roses. May is the perfect month to visit the village, and the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation in Nicosia has an excursion planned that will have us all blooming with excitement.

The rose became a symbol of the village, 101 years ago when in 1917, a teacher at the primary school of Agros, Nearchos Clerides, brought his pupils a rosebush in order to examine it closely. The pupils planted the Rosa Damascena in the schoolyard. From there, bushes were planted in front yards and orchards before eventually becoming a trademark of the entire village.

Today, 101 years later, this village produces the largest quantity of wild rosebushes on the island – and all because of the initiative of a single teacher.

This year, Agros will celebrates its twelfth Rosebush Fiesta. To mark the occasion, the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation is organising a scented, colourful excursion to this beautiful village.

Excursioners will leave at 5am from the Ayiou Panteleimoni church in Makedonitissa in Nicosia. On arriving at the village, they will have the opportunity to visit a field of rose bushes, where the cultivator will teach pariticipants everything about the history of roses, their care and the products made from them. Next on the schedule will be a visit to the rose factory and a tour of its exhibition and museum area.

Guests will then be able to enjoy the Fiesta’s exhibits. Products for sale include freshly baked pourekkia, courtesy of the Women’s Society, tasty sandwiches with lountza and halloumi, wild rosebush plants, crafts, sweets-on-the-spoon, marmalades, homemade lemonades, aromatic teas and Mrs Niki’s warm palouze.

Excursion to Agros

An excursion to the village of Agros, organised by the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation. May 12. Leaving from the Ayiou Panteleimoni church in Makedonitissa, Nicosia at 5am, returning at 1am. €10. Tel: 22-128157