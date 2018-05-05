UN peacekeeping official to visit Cyprus

The UN Secretary General’s spokesman has stressed the need for the parties in Cyprus to come back to the negotiating table.

During a regular media briefing at the UN headquarters in New York on Friday, Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq, invited to comment on statements of a spokesperson of the Turkish foreign ministry that is not possible to reach a federal solution in Cyprus, said that the UN would not respond to all of the rhetoric from different officials.

“Regarding these quotes, we’re not going to respond to all of the rhetoric from different officials, but what we have made clear is the need for the parties to come back to the table, and we’re trying to see what can be done to bring them back,” he said.

He added that the Assistant Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Bintou Keita, will visit Cyprus on Wednesday for three days.

During her visit to Cyprus, Keita will review with the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp) ongoing progress in the implementation of the recommendations of the Security Council-mandated review of the Mission.

She will also meet United Nations officials as well as stakeholders on both sides of the island, representatives of the diplomatic community and civil society.

On whether American Jane Holl Lute would be the temporary UN Secretary-General envoy in Cyprus he said that there’s nothing to announce about any visits and there’s certainly no appointment of a special envoy to announce.

Local media reported earlier in the week that the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was to appoint Lute as a temporary envoy to feel out prospects for the resumption of Cyprus talks. The government said they have given their consent for the appointment of an envoy, but they did not confirm Lute was the chosen one.

The Cyprus News Agency, citing sources within the UN, had said that the secretary-general’s office had sent a request for the possible appointment of a temporary envoy to the five interested parties – Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots and guarantors Greece, Turkey and the UK – but that not all responses had yet been received.

Talks on the appointment of an envoy come after Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said on Monday he was ready to accept the Guterres framework and called on President Anastasiades to do the same.

Anastasiades welcomed the statement as positive but asked for clarification, especially from Turkey on the issues of security, guarantees and troops.

The secretary-general’s office has reiterated however that there are currently no plans to appoint a full special adviser to the secretary-general. The last special adviser was Norwegian diplomat Espen Barth Eide.

The latest round of UN-peace talks at the Swiss resort of Crans – Montana in July ended without an agreement.