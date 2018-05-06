BMW unveils concept iX3

THE BMW Group is pushing ahead with its electrification strategy with the BMW Concept iX3, which was presented for the first time at the Auto China 2018 show in Beijing.

Basically, it is a restyled and re-engineered X3 that is expected to take on the Jaguar I-Pace, Audi e-tron Quattro and Mercedes EQ C.

BMW says its first model to be driven purely by electric power will be ‘a fully-fledged Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV)’ that expands the company’s range of vehicles offering emission-free mobility. This is one of the key areas, along with automated driving, high-end connectivity and new digital services, which are driving the company’s ‘NEXT’ strategy.

Among the innovations showcased in the Concept iX3 is the fifth generation of BMW’s eDrive technology, distinguished by its compact design, which the German manufacturer says achieves ‘considerable advances’ in terms of performance characteristics, operating range, weight, packaging space and flexibility. The electric motor, transmission and power electronics are now grouped into a single component, making it much easier to integrate them into different vehicle architectures and their modular construction allows them to be adapted to the performance levels required and the available space.

Another notable element is that the electric motor does not need any rare earths, which means the BMW Group is not dependent on their availability.

Fully electrified vehicles will in future bear a BMW i brand logo. With the world premiere of the Concept iX3, BMW says it is ‘opening a new chapter’ in its electrification strategy.

The future will see the company’s flexible, further developed vehicle architectures accommodating all types of front-wheel, rear-wheel and all-wheel drive. This will pave the way for models from all the company’s brands to be equipped with different drive system variants: pure combustion engine, plug-in hybrid drive or battery-electric solutions can be integrated into any model, as desired.

The modular design approach has also been further optimised in the development of the next-generation high-voltage battery. The company says it has “used its expertise in cell technology and cell design to enhance the performance, energy content, charging capability and durability of the battery”.

The fifth-generation electric motor developed for the SAV generates maximum output of over 200 kW/270 hp. The high-voltage battery has a net capacity of over 70 kWh, which is enough to give the car a range of more than 400 kilometres (249 miles) in the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP)* cycle.

Another feature of the high-voltage battery developed for the fifth generation of eDrive technology is its optimised charging capability. The energy storage system has a newly developed Charging Control Unit and is designed to be hooked up to fast-charging stations generating up to 150 kW. The battery can be charged in just 30 minutes from one of these stations.

The final production version of the iX3 will be launched in 2020 and, tapping into the world’s biggest EV market, it will most probably be produced in China and shipped worldwide.

What is WLTP?

The old lab test – called the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) – was designed in the 1980s. Due to evolutions in technology and driving conditions, it became outdated. The European Union therefore developed a new test, called the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). The EU automobile industry welcomed the shift to WLTP and actively contributed to the development of this new test cycle.

While the old NEDC test determined test values based on a theoretical driving profile, the WLTP cycle was developed using real-driving data, gathered from around the world. WLTP therefore better represents everyday driving profiles.

The WLTP driving cycle is divided into four parts with different average speeds: low, medium, high and extra high. Each part contains a variety of driving phases, stops, acceleration and braking phases. For a certain car type, each powertrain configuration is tested with WLTP for the car’s lightest (most economical) and heaviest (least economical) version.

WLTP was developed with the aim of being used as a global test cycle across different world regions, so pollutant and CO2 emissions as well as fuel consumption values would be comparable worldwide. However, while the WLTP has a common global ‘core’, the European Union and other regions apply the test in different ways, depending on their road traffic laws and needs.