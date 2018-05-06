The fascinating world of the surreal

Tonight, artist Nicolas Sideris invites us into a surreal world of wonder and amazement.

The exhibition, at Tehnis Dromena Gallery in Nicosia, will showcase the paintings of an artist who considers painting as a bridge of emotions between the artist and the viewer. Sideris works are influenced by dreams – the domain of the unconscious – and are expressed in a surrealistic manner.

Sideris started drawing at the age of five and went on to attend painting and sculpture courses at various art workshops throughout his adolescence. In high school he graduated in graphic arts and then enrolled in the School of Fine Arts in Athens, where he studied painting and printmaking.

He has exhibited in both Cyprus and Greece and now maintains a workshop where he teaches painting and other forms of artistic expression to people of all ages while helping prepare for their entrance exams.

Although his latest works are paintings, he also continues with his pencil drawings. Here, logic is left behind as he focuses on memories and life experiences to create spontaneous expressions and surreal images. He also creates caricatures of famous person, mainly from movies and sport.

Sideris’ creative talents go beyond the paintbrush and pencil, as he also has a reputation as a bouzouki and tzoura player. You may find him playing in various cafes, bars and restaurants, when he is not in his studio making his next big surreal creations.

The exhibition opens tonight at 8.30pm and is on until May 16.

Painting Exhibition

Solo exhibition by Nicolas Sideris. Opens May 6 at 8.30pm until May 16. Tehnis Dromena Gallery, 53 Arch. Kyprianou, Strovolos, Nicosia. Monday-Friday: 10am-1pm and 5pm-8pm and Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 22-496398