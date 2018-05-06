Turkey threatens that it will retaliate if U.S. halts weapons sales

Turkey will retaliate if the United States enacts a proposed law that would halt weapons sales to the country, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives released details on Friday of a $717 billion annual defence policy bill, including a measure to temporarily halt weapons sales to Turkey.

In an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, Cavusoglu said the measures in the bill were wrong, illogical and not fitting between the NATO allies.

“If the United States imposes sanctions on us or takes such a step, Turkey will absolutely retaliate,” Cavusoglu said. “What needs to be done is the U.S. needs to let go of this.”

The proposed U.S. National Defense Authorization Act, which is several steps from becoming law, would ask the Defense Department to provide Congress with a report on the relationship between the United States and Turkey, and would block the sale of major defence equipment until the report was complete.

Turkey plans to buy more than 100 of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets, and is also in talks with Washington over the purchase of Patriot missiles.

Turkey signed an agreement with Russia in December to buy S-400 surface-to-air missile batteries as part of Ankara’s plans to boost its defense capabilities amid threats from Kurdish and Islamist militants at home and conflicts across its borders in Syria and Iraq.

The move to buy S-400s, which are incompatible with the NATO systems, has unnerved NATO member countries, which are already wary of Moscow’s military presence in the Middle East, prompting NATO officials to warn Turkey of unspecified consequences.

Cavusoglu dismissed the warnings, saying Turkey’s relations and agreements with Russia were not an alternative to its ties with the West and accused the United States of trying to control Turkey’s actions.

“Turkey is not a country under your orders, it is an independent country… Speaking to such a country from above, dictating what it can and cannot buy, is not a correct approach and does not fit our alliance,” he said.

Relations between Ankara and Washington have been strained over a host of issues in recent months, including U.S. policy in Syria and a number of legal cases against Turkish and U.S. nationals being held in the two countries.

Last month, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Cavusoglu that the United States was seriously concerned over Ankara’s decision to buy the Russian S-400 missile batteries.

Cavusoglu said he would visit the United States next week to meet Pompeo, but added a specific date had not been set yet.

  • Gold51

    Turkey will retaliate if America enacts a proposed law to refused sale of weapons to Turkey………HOW.?
    How glad America is, Erdogan hasn’t got nuclear weapons…..YET.!

    • Barry White

      Papa Putin is building the nuclear reactors for Mr. E. to assist. Very principled money earner for Vlado so it is Ok.

  • ErikKC2

    Turkey should be expelled from NATO, for the duplicitous, deceitful, non-ally they actually are.

    The Turkish MIT has provided material and logistical support to, and encouragement for Turkish citizens to join and fight in, Daesh (ISIS),our enemy. And, now, they are attacking directly, our faithful allies against Daesh, the YPG.

    Supporting the sworn enemy of an ally, and attacking our faithful allies, are not the acts of an friend but, rather, those of an enemy.

    All nuclear weapons, and NATO Patriot batteries, should immediately be withdrawn from Turkey to Europe, with the Patriots being forward deployed to the Baltic States and Poland, where they might do some good, helping deter further Russian aggression in Eastern Europe.

    We should then provide military and political support to the Kurds, throughout the region, including the PKK, who should be reclassified as a non-terrorist organization.

    We should assist the Kurdish people in establishing their much deserved, and long overdue, nationhood, to be carved from portions of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey.

    The Kurds will prove to be honest, loyal, reliable, and grateful allies. Second only in importance to the Israelis in the region.

    • Gold51

      Turkey wants US made weapons to go after US allie YPG in north SYRIA and possibly into northern Iraq.
      If any US troops get in Erdogans way, Turkeys US made weapons and German made tanks will be used against them.?
      Trump And the west need to make firm disitions.
      After Erdogan wins his executive presidential powers, he will be on the move across north Syria.
      He’s troops and monkey allies are established in North Syria “Afrin”.

  • MisterSamsung Galaxy

    “If the United States imposes sanctions on us or takes such a step, Turkey will absolutely retaliate,”

    arrest more US citizens visiting Turkey ? Impose tariffs on US products ? Attack US troops in Syria or Iraq ? Beat up US citizens on their next US visit ? Label US as shaytan in the election campaign ? Invade and occupy Hawaii ?

    Cavusoglu doesn’t know when to keep his mouth shut. He’s not talking to Nik
    Turkey’s partitioning will happen in the next 10-15 years

  • Cemal Kasapoglu

    every one calm down please, either the West and Nato, or wise versa could afford to seperate, Turkey need’s west and Nato, as much they need Turkey. This is as usual political dirty games they play to each other, nothing more nothing less.

    • Gold51

      The west and Nato need Turkey.! Against who and what.?
      More correct, Turkey desperately needs the west and more so needs to be a Nato member. How else can Erdogan continou his hostile posturing in the region and in Cyprus, a continous military threat. Nobody dares upset Turkey. Well those days appear to be ending.
      Turkey over recent years has proven to be as useful to Nato and the west as tast buds are up a pigs back side. Turkey is more of a double agent, playing the west and US against Putin and blackmailing the EU for money, while playing the reliable most dependent allie……JOKE.!!

    • Stefcy

      The US announcement might help the opposition.

  • Gold51

    Cavusoglu feathers have been raffled by America….Again.!
    Nato members are not comfortable with Turkey within thier ranks and America is very right to halt the sale of weapons and war planes to Turkey.
    Erdogan will probably use them on the US.
    Turkey should have been thrown out of Nato months ago.
    Erdogan doesn’t like being told what to do, he simply cant take what he dishes out.
    Well the EU hierarchies better take note, EU criteria does require giving order and Turkey is not in the buisiness of taking any.
    Turks should think hard before voting for despot Erdogan.

  • Joe Smith

    Retaliate, how hilarious!

    • Stefcy

      Osman slap?

      • Joe Smith

        It’s Uncle Sam that will slap the turk haha

  • Ingrian Observer

    What about ‘Mother Russia’ and her hardware? I guess Turkey doesn’t want to buy low-grade junk.

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    The Empire-in-decline is desperately trying to impose its ‘law’ on Turkey and others. The solution for Turkey is simple: order Russian jets (The US F35 is a financial & technical disaster – can’t even compete with grandaddy F16), and if need be, leave Nato.

    • cypbychoice

      Yes please leave NATO , ASAP they have no place in the organization, another reich in the the making with adolph erdagoon taking the part of Hitler

      • Gold51

        Very right.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Perhaps you misunderstood. No one is imposing any laws on Turkey. The proposed National Defense Authorization Act is a US law intended for US companies only and it makes a lot of sense in the wake of Turkey’s rapid deterioration from a questionable democracy at best into a dictatorship which is aggressive, hostile, and threatening against anyone who has the slightest disagreement with it, be it friend or foe, its own citizens or foreigners.

      Let Turkey buy the Russian junk, let it cut off its nose to spite its face by leaving NATO, and let it do what it deserves not as a reward but as a punishment: align itself with the kind of country and leader Erdogan seeks to emulate down to a T — Russia and Putin. And let Turkey not be hit by the door on its way out, nobody will miss it much or shed even one tear.

      • Gold51

        Well said.

      • Roger Thecabinboy

        i think I would prefer to have them on the inside p*ss*ng out than the outside P*ss*ng in. The trouble under Erdo they are P*ss*ng on every one, in and out.

      • Paralimni

        I think Erdogan & Putin get along because they are both one and the same Presidents for life and get rid of any opposition. If people who comment only knew how much hardware the USA has they wouldn’t jump to put them down so fast. One statistic that caught me out when asked which was the second largest air force in the world after the US – air force I said China/Russia/ Turkey? I was wrong it is the US Navy combined they are more powerful than the worlds air forces almost put together. They have more carriers than anyone else that plonker is an Erdogan worshipping mongrol

    • Paralimni

      Bye – Bye go to Russia and buy her hardware, You are so stuck up your own backside to call the US an empire in decline where? USA does not have any overseas countries wanting to be independent like the UK & Ottomans did years ago. F35 is a disaster at the moment I agree but the the US do have other options which are far better than Russia has. Fool

    • Guest

      ‘The US F35 is a financial & technical disaster’

      If what you say is true why is Turkey ready to splash out on 100 of these ‘financial & technical disasters’ at a cost of 31,761,979,407 Turkish Lira?

      ‘Turkey plans to buy more than 100 of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets, and is also in talks with Washington over the purchase of Patriot missiles.’

