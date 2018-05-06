Turkey’s Erdogan says has never given up on goal of joining EU

May 6th, 2018 Turkey, World 3 comments

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey has never given up its goal of joining the European Union, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday as he announced his manifesto for next month’s snap elections.

Speaking to thousands of supporters in Istanbul, Erdogan said that Ankara’s counterparts in Europe did not show the same determination on the matter.

Turkey began talks to join the EU in 2005, 18 years after applying. While a series of factors slowed negotiations, notably the Cyprus issue and resistance in Germany and France to Turkish membership, since 2016 membership talks have all but collapsed.

  • Evergreen

    Under Mr.Tayyip Erdogan’s regime, it seems something impossible. He is working very hard to to ensure this failure.It will be somewhat a smooth process when in future some secular leader succeeds in having the Turkish leadership.

    • Plasma Dawn

      …when in future some secular leader succeeds in having the Turkish leadership and restores freedoms, rights, and a true democracy. In its present state of affairs, Turkey has no chance in hell with the EU.

      • Evergreen

        Things change. Situations change.I wish best to the secular future of Turkey

