Anger in France, Britain over Trump’s gun law speech

May 6th, 2018 Europe, World 14 comments

Anger in France, Britain over Trump’s gun law speech

By Sarah White and David Milliken

 

U.S. President Donald Trump caused anger in France and Britain by suggesting looser gun laws could have helped prevent deadly attacks in Paris in 2015 and linking knife crime in London to a handgun ban.

In a speech to the National Rifle Association (NRA) on Friday, Trump mimicked the shooting of victims in the Paris rampage and said if civilians had been armed “it would have been a whole different story.”

The French government issued its strongest criticism of Trump since he took office and one minister urged the leader to apologise, at a time when President Emmanuel Macron has been reinforcing bilateral ties following a state visit.

“France expresses its firm disapproval of President Trump‘s comments about the Paris attacks on Nov. 13, 2015 and demands that the memory of the victims be respected,” the foreign office said in a statement.

“France is proud to be a country where acquiring and carrying firearms is strictly regulated.”

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he hoped Trump “would come back on his words and express regret”.

“His comments are shocking and not worthy of the president of the world’s greatest superpower,” Le Maire told BFM television on Sunday.

Other French politicians, including the mayor of Paris, took issue with Trump‘s comments, after he acted out the scene of the massacre by Islamist assailants at Paris’ Bataclan concert hall, where 90 of the 130 victims of the attacks died.

“They took their time and gunned them down one by one. Boom! Come over here. Boom! Come over here. Boom!,” Trump said, using his hands in a gun gesture.

Francois Hollande, who was French president at the time, said on Twitter Trump‘s remarks were “shameful” and “obscene”.

‘KNIVES, KNIVES, KNIVES, KNIVES’

Trauma surgeons in London, meanwhile, said Trump had missed the point when, in the same speech, he linked knife crime there to an absence of guns.

Comments by Trump have caused upset before in Britain. Relations with Prime Minister Theresa May cooled last year after she criticised him for retweeting anti-Islam videos by a British far-right group.

Trump, who is due to visit Britain on July 13, told NRA members that a “once very prestigious” London hospital, which he did not name, had become overwhelmed with knife attack victims.

“They don’t have guns. They have knives and instead there’s blood all over the floors of this hospital,” he said. “They say it’s as bad as a military war zone hospital. Knives, knives, knives, knives,” he said, making stabbing gestures.

London suffered a spike in knife crime early this year, and saw more murders during February and March than New York.

Last month, trauma surgeon Martin Griffiths told the BBC some of his colleagues had likened the Royal London Hospital in east London where he works to the former British military base Camp Bastion in Afghanistan.

But on Saturday he indicated Trump had drawn the wrong conclusion from his remarks.

Griffiths posted his comment next to an animation of a stick figure with the phrase “The Point” flying over its head and also linked to a statement on the hospital’s website by fellow trauma surgeon Karim Brohi.

“There is more we can all do to combat this violence, but to suggest guns are part of the solution is ridiculous. Gunshot wounds are at least twice as lethal as knife injuries and more difficult to repair,” Brohi said in the statement on Saturday.

Britain’s government effectively banned handgun ownership in England, Scotland and Wales after a school shooting in 1996.

Print Friendly
  • Gipsy Eyes

    The Americans elected him and they can have him. As to what qualifies him to talk about what goes on in the UK or France is beyond me. He should stay in his own backyard leave us to deal with our own problems.

    • Plasma Dawn

      As to what qualifies him, as an ignorant par excellence, to even talk about what goes on in the US is also beyond me.

  • Disruptive

    This idiot, heavily bribed by the NRA and other weapons dealers, is telling the rest of the world to turn into wild west that USA is since 2001. You cannot fight terrorism with guns, especially when you keep creating new terrorist with every day bombing and drone strikes around the world. But, it makes lots of money for Trump, May and for Macron government, who is taking high ground here (France is part of the ‘bomb first and talk later’ axis, together with USA and UK, Libya being their latest joint project, check how that worked out).

  • Douglas

    He is making a valid point on countering armed terrorist in EU Countries and at the same time had a indirect dig at London Mayor Khan who is responsible for crime safety in London and has proven that he is not fit for purpose with crime statistics being greater than NewYork.

    • Mr Magoo

      In 24 hours another 100 people will have been killed with a firearm in America. In the year when 215 people died in a knife related crime in Britain, 38,000 Americans died in a firearm related crime.
      The number of gun related deaths in America are so numerous that authorities round the numbers up to the nearest thousand.
      How many terrorist attacks in Europe in the last few years.

    • NuffSaid

      You truly are an extremist.

  • Evergreen

    Rightly so.

  • Bilbo Bawbag

    It is beyond debate, the leader of the most powerful country in the World is a twat ….

    • Plasma Dawn

      He and the entire spineless and hypocritical Republican Congress who support him through hell and high water for fear of losing their seats are twats — not even counting the 35% of the electorate who voted for him.

      • Evergreen

        I agree.

  • Plasma Dawn

    Looser gun laws could have helped prevent deadly attacks in Paris in 2015 and linking knife crime in London to a handgun ban? What an imbecile moron! How did looser American gun laws prevent even one death or injury in the Las Vegas massacre where 58 people died and 851 were injured, or any of the other countless mass massacres with which America has been blessed thanks to its God-given right to bear arms?

    • A is B

      You are right about the gun laws but some of the other things he says are very true.

      • Plasma Dawn

        Yes, like when he gives the time of the day — but even in that case I would check my watch just to make sure it is true. Since he took office, the so-called president Trump has lied more than 3,000 times in 466 days, that’s 6.5 times a day. Appalling!

        • Ken Cupit

          well said

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close