Greek Cypriot side has an additional reason to rely on Guterres Framework, Spokesman says

The Greek Cypriot side has an additional reason to rely on the Guterres framework because the UN, for the first time identified the solution of the Cyprus problem as a process that would lead to the evolution of the island into a regular state, without foreign guarantees and interventions and without foreign armies, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromos said on Sunday.

Speaking on Sunday during a memorial service in Dhali, Nicosia, Prodromou said that the Guterres framework, drafted by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, in Switzerland last summer, among other issues, calls for a solution to the Cyprus problem that would abolish guarantees and intervention rights and lead to the withdrawal of the Turkish occupying army.

Prodromou reiterated the government position that as Cyprus is a member of the EU, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots enjoy the security achieved through democratic institutions and respect of human rights and the implementation of EU regulations.

Cyprus, he said, could be reunified only with the withdrawal of the Turkish occupation army. For a federal solution to work properly, he said, “we should focus on the real interests of Cyprus and its people”.

He reiterated President Nicos Anastasiades’ expressed determination to see the resumption of the talks under the UN auspices.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said on Monday he was ready to accept the Guterres framework and called on Anastasiades to do the same.

Anastasiades welcomed the statement as positive but asked for clarification, especially from Turkey on the issues of security, guarantees and troops.

Referring to the trilateral conference between Cyprus-Greece-Israel which is to take place in Nicosia on Tuesday, the spokesman said that this reflects Cyprus’ focus on regional cooperation, with respect to the international law and with mutual benefits for all.

He recalled that Cyprus has strategic partnerships with almost all of its neighbouring countries and that more multilateral partnerships will be launched soon.

Prodromou said that Cyprus responds to Turkey’s gunboat diplomacy with strategic partnerships and cooperation.

He also said that despite its small size, Cyprus has become a credible stability factor and a regional pillar of cooperation.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. The latest round of UN-peace talks at the Swiss resort of Crans – Montana ended without an agreement. Talks held under the auspices of the UN aim at reunifying Cyprus under a federal roof.