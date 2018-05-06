Man held after hitting work colleague on head

A 48-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection with a case of attempted murder after he allegedly hit a work colleague on the head with a metal pipe, at their workplace in Kato Moni.

Early on Sunday morning, after a heated argument at the premises of the company they work for, the suspect, allegedly, grabbed a metal pipe and hit his colleague, also 48, on the head, police said.

Police received a call at around 7.15am reporting that an injured man was on the premises of the company and when they arrived there, they found the 48-yar-old being treated by ambulance crew.

The 48-year-old was transferred to the Nicosia general hospital where he was held for treatment.

The suspect was held in connection with attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm.