Remand renewal for Strovolos murders suspects

Two suspects – a man, 23, and a 22-year-old woman – believed to be involved in the murder last month of a couple in Nicosia were remanded for another eight days on Sunday.

They are the brother and partner of the 33-year-old man, who allegedly confessed to the double murder last week.

On Friday, police told court that the 33-year-old admitted to killing Giorgos Hadjigeorgiou, 60, and his wife, Dina Sergiou, 59, stabbed to death in their home in April in what seemed to have been a botched robbery. The stabbings occurred on the evening of April 18 to 19. The murder suspect was remanded on Friday for another eight days.

The murder suspect’s brother insisted he had no involvement in the case, the court was told on Sunday, while his partner expressed a willingness to assist police. Her lawyer told court that she is not involved in the crime and that she too was a victim. According to media reports, the 33-year-old was violent toward his partner but that the woman was reluctant to leave him fearing vindictive behaviour from him.

A fourth suspect, a 22-year-old man that allegedly admitted to entering the house of the couple on that night, but had found them dead in their bedroom, is expected to be taken to court for an extension of his remand which expires on Monday.

The head of the Nicosia CID Koumettos Koumettou, told court that the 23-year-old was arrested after his brother said he was the one who murdered the couple. The 23-year-old told court during the first remand hearing that his brother was lying.

The woman is involved in the case, Koumettou told court, as her DNA was found on a baton, a sword and shoe laces found at the crime scene. She was also linked to two notepads with details about the murder that were found in her partner’s car.

The young woman, the court heard on Friday, told police that the four suspects being held, met on April 18 and planned the robbery. She said that her partner and the 22-year-old man had planned to go to the house in Strovolos, tie up the couple and rob the safe. The 33-year-old had said he had known the house since 2012 when he did some work on the windows.

She reportedly said that she was instructed by her partner to stay at home with his brother and wait for his call to go to Strovolos and help carry the safe. She told police that her partner had said he might have to kill the house-owners and took a sword, a knife and a baton with him.

The 22-year-old man told police he had entered the house through the kitchen and that when he had gone up to the bedroom of the couple, he saw they were both dead.

According to some reports, the murder suspect, allegedly, entered the house that night through a first-floor window. Sergiou started screaming when she saw him and he allegedly stabbed her. The man, allegedly stabbed Hadjigeorgiou, when he rushed to check why his wife was screaming. When the 33-year-old failed to find the safe, he woke up the couple’s 15-year-old son and asked him where it was. He reportedly led the boy to the kitchen and asked him to unlock the door for his associate who was outside.

The boy was the one to alert the neighbours after finding his parents dead. He said he was taken to the pantry where he was locked inside and that he managed to escape half an hour later by removing the louvres from the aluminium door, hurting his hands in the process.