May 6th, 2018 FRONT PAGE, Turkey, World 71 comments

Turkey threatens that it will retaliate if U.S. halts weapons sales

Turkey will retaliate if the United States enacts a proposed law that would halt weapons sales to the country, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives released details on Friday of a $717 billion annual defence policy bill, including a measure to temporarily halt weapons sales to Turkey.

In an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, Cavusoglu said the measures in the bill were wrong, illogical and not fitting between the NATO allies.

“If the United States imposes sanctions on us or takes such a step, Turkey will absolutely retaliate,” Cavusoglu said. “What needs to be done is the U.S. needs to let go of this.”

The proposed U.S. National Defense Authorization Act, which is several steps from becoming law, would ask the Defense Department to provide Congress with a report on the relationship between the United States and Turkey, and would block the sale of major defence equipment until the report was complete.

Turkey plans to buy more than 100 of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets, and is also in talks with Washington over the purchase of Patriot missiles.

Turkey signed an agreement with Russia in December to buy S-400 surface-to-air missile batteries as part of Ankara’s plans to boost its defense capabilities amid threats from Kurdish and Islamist militants at home and conflicts across its borders in Syria and Iraq.

The move to buy S-400s, which are incompatible with the NATO systems, has unnerved NATO member countries, which are already wary of Moscow’s military presence in the Middle East, prompting NATO officials to warn Turkey of unspecified consequences.

Cavusoglu dismissed the warnings, saying Turkey’s relations and agreements with Russia were not an alternative to its ties with the West and accused the United States of trying to control Turkey’s actions.

“Turkey is not a country under your orders, it is an independent country… Speaking to such a country from above, dictating what it can and cannot buy, is not a correct approach and does not fit our alliance,” he said.

Relations between Ankara and Washington have been strained over a host of issues in recent months, including U.S. policy in Syria and a number of legal cases against Turkish and U.S. nationals being held in the two countries.

Last month, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Cavusoglu that the United States was seriously concerned over Ankara’s decision to buy the Russian S-400 missile batteries.

Cavusoglu said he would visit the United States next week to meet Pompeo, but added a specific date had not been set yet.

  • Erdogan hassan

    Some people coming on here saying Turkey should leave NATO can not see further then there Noses!

    NATO has more need for Turkey then Turkey needing NATO,
    The second biggest Army in NATO and most powerful country in the region is a huge positive to the US and its members,
    The Russians would love to have Turkey on there side which will change the Russian Defences and NATO strategic stance within the region.
    Unfortunately the Turkish bashers are oblivious to the result of Turkey leaving NATO,

    It wont happen people; Get over it, As Turkey is the strongest ally in the region on the Americans side!

  • Gold51

    Turkey will retaliate if America enacts a proposed law to refused sale of weapons to Turkey………HOW.?
    How glad America is, Erdogan hasn’t got nuclear weapons…..YET.!

    • Barry White

      Papa Putin is building the nuclear reactors for Mr. E. to assist. Very principled money earner for Vlado so it is Ok.

    • athessalonian

      By shifting away from Western geopolitical strategic interests.

      • Plasma Dawn

        The same West for which Turkey is has spared no efforts trying to get even closer to, such as Europe and the EU?

        • athessalonian

          There is only one West.

          • Plasma Dawn

            Exactly, the one West which Turkey seems to be both shifting away from while sparing no efforts trying to get even closer to at the same time.

            • athessalonian

              Wanting benefits from both worlds, although it may be and sound somewhat unorthodox, it does make sense.

              • Plasma Dawn

                Worse than somewhat unorthodox, this is national schizophrenia in my book. Anyway, I think I have squeezed his lemon dry.

                • athessalonian

                  What’s up with all those lemons? Can we have some orange juice for a change?

                  • Plasma Dawn

                    I prefer orange juice too. Unfortunately, Turkey seems to be more of an sour lemon than a sweet orange…

                    • athessalonian

                      Lemons have their merits too… My grandma used to make a delightful desert using lemon rinds.

                    • Plasma Dawn

                      I used to like Schweppes bitter lemon. I also like lemon juice in my salad dressing and on seafood.

                      I think we have squeezed this orange dry too.

                    • Stefcy

                      A quarter or less apple juice and filled up with carbonated water. A big slice of lemon on top.
                      Best drink you can imagine.,

      • NuffSaid

        This will be followed by economic sanctions, possible cancellation of the customs union with the EU and so on. Where will Turkey be then?

        • athessalonian

          Good point. It hasn’t happened so far… By the way, it would be mutually painful and not one sided…

          • NuffSaid

            Mutually?

      • Gold51

        Already done that. Hes playing everyone for his own geopolitical interest.

  • ErikKC2

    Turkey should be expelled from NATO, for the duplicitous, deceitful, non-ally they actually are.

    The Turkish MIT has provided material and logistical support to, and encouragement for Turkish citizens to join and fight in, Daesh (ISIS),our enemy. And, now, they are attacking directly, our faithful allies against Daesh, the YPG.

    Supporting the sworn enemy of an ally, and attacking our faithful allies, are not the acts of an friend but, rather, those of an enemy.

    All nuclear weapons, and NATO Patriot batteries, should immediately be withdrawn from Turkey to Europe, with the Patriots being forward deployed to the Baltic States and Poland, where they might do some good, helping deter further Russian aggression in Eastern Europe.

    We should then provide military and political support to the Kurds, throughout the region, including the PKK, who should be reclassified as a non-terrorist organization.

    We should assist the Kurdish people in establishing their much deserved, and long overdue, nationhood, to be carved from portions of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey.

    The Kurds will prove to be honest, loyal, reliable, and grateful allies. Second only in importance to the Israelis in the region.

    • Gold51

      Turkey wants US made weapons to go after US allie YPG in north SYRIA and possibly into northern Iraq.
      If any US troops get in Erdogans way, Turkeys US made weapons and German made tanks will be used against them.?
      Trump And the west need to make firm disitions.
      After Erdogan wins his executive presidential powers, he will be on the move across north Syria.
      He’s troops and monkey allies are established in North Syria “Afrin”.

    • athessalonian

      Americans talking about duplicity is the epitome of irony.

      • Evergreen

        I agree.

  • MisterSamsung Galaxy

    “If the United States imposes sanctions on us or takes such a step, Turkey will absolutely retaliate,”

    arrest more US citizens visiting Turkey ? Impose tariffs on US products ? Attack US troops in Syria or Iraq ? Beat up US citizens on their next US visit ? Label US as shaytan in the election campaign ? Invade and occupy Hawaii ?

    Cavusoglu doesn’t know when to keep his mouth shut. He’s not talking to Nik
    Turkey’s partitioning will happen in the next 10-15 years

    • NuffSaid

      Viva Kurdistán!

      • MisterSamsung Galaxy

        kurdistan, Alevistan, Kemalistan, Sunnistan…so many pieces to break into

  • Cemal Kasapoglu

    every one calm down please, either the West and Nato, or wise versa could afford to seperate, Turkey need’s west and Nato, as much they need Turkey. This is as usual political dirty games they play to each other, nothing more nothing less.

    • Gold51

      The west and Nato need Turkey.! Against who and what.?
      More correct, Turkey desperately needs the west and more so needs to be a Nato member. How else can Erdogan continou his hostile posturing in the region and in Cyprus, a continous military threat. Nobody dares upset Turkey. Well those days appear to be ending.
      Turkey over recent years has proven to be as useful to Nato and the west as tast buds are up a pigs back side. Turkey is more of a double agent, playing the west and US against Putin and blackmailing the EU for money, while playing the reliable most dependent allie……JOKE.!!

    • Stefcy

      The US announcement might help the opposition.

      • Cemal Kasapoglu

        Do you think Turkish people are stuped??? There is Non opposition. The others are real Mascot’s of the other countries. Who’m going to vote for them. Be a realistic please.

        • Stefcy

          No, I don´t think that the Turkish people are stupid and will do the right thing and vote for the opposition and democracy. Do you think that the Turkish Academics who oppose Erdogan are stupid? And Erdogan´s fanatic supporters are intelligent?

        • Plasma Dawn

          I think a large portion of the Turkish people were too stupid and ignorant for their own good by voting for Erdogan and his party time and time again. Only stupid and ignorant people are not able to see or ignore what has happened to Turkey under Erdogan — the loss of freedom of speech, the erosion of personal freedoms, and the unmistakable rising of an autocracy with Islamic leanings which is busily undoing Atatürk s legacy. All that under the worn-out pretext all dictators need and employ — the ever-present bogeyman who is out to destroy the country and against whom all sacrifices are necessary and imperative even at the cost of losing personal rights and freedoms.

          • athessalonian

            While I am largely in agreement with your perspective, “stupid and ignorant” would not have been my choice of words. There are social, political and cultural reasons which when viewed from a certain angle can adequately explain why Mr. Erdogan and the AKP were empowered despite having eroded democracy and rights and freedoms.

            • Plasma Dawn

              At the end of the day, even if people voted Erdogan in for social, political and cultural reasons, the end result of his presidency to which they were blind and deaf is what has happened to Turkey and keeps on happening as we speak. Those who are oblivious to the erosion of democracy and rights and freedoms will ultimately come to suffer from the consequences of their own actions sooner or later and that is stupidity and ignorance in my book.

              • athessalonian

                As I said, I am in partial agreement with your assessment to the exclusion of certain unwarranted and overly simplistic characterizations. There many in Turkey, in the millions obviously, who are weighing rights and freedoms against security and stability. Something which the current leadership has demonstrated the ability to provide. As such, it very likely that those who think this way will continue, by choice, to support the said leadership despite the democratic limitations. It is not a matter of stupidity and or ignorance but one of feeling secure.

                • Plasma Dawn

                  Those who desire to give up freedom in order to gain security will not have, nor do they deserve, either one. — Benjamin Franklin

                  …and I think we have squeezed this lemon dry too,

                  • athessalonian

                    Said he…

                • Evergreen

                  True.

                • Stefcy

                  I would blame also the opposition who is unable to gain trust from the population.

  • Gold51

    Cavusoglu feathers have been raffled by America….Again.!
    Nato members are not comfortable with Turkey within thier ranks and America is very right to halt the sale of weapons and war planes to Turkey.
    Erdogan will probably use them on the US.
    Turkey should have been thrown out of Nato months ago.
    Erdogan doesn’t like being told what to do, he simply cant take what he dishes out.
    Well the EU hierarchies better take note, EU criteria does require giving order and Turkey is not in the buisiness of taking any.
    Turks should think hard before voting for despot Erdogan.

  • Joe Smith

    Retaliate, how hilarious!

    • Stefcy

      Osman slap?

      • Joe Smith

        It’s Uncle Sam that will slap the turk haha

  • Ingrian Observer

    What about ‘Mother Russia’ and her hardware? I guess Turkey doesn’t want to buy low-grade junk.

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    The Empire-in-decline is desperately trying to impose its ‘law’ on Turkey and others. The solution for Turkey is simple: order Russian jets (The US F35 is a financial & technical disaster – can’t even compete with grandaddy F16), and if need be, leave Nato.

    • cypbychoice

      Yes please leave NATO , ASAP they have no place in the organization, another reich in the the making with adolph erdagoon taking the part of Hitler

      • Gold51

        Very right.

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        Well, that will be the 2nd Reich in the Middle East then, the 1st one being the Ziofascist cesspool, which has followed in the footsteps of its WW2 Nazi gurus.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Perhaps you misunderstood. No one is imposing any laws on Turkey. The proposed National Defense Authorization Act is a US law intended for US companies only and it makes a lot of sense in the wake of Turkey’s rapid deterioration from a questionable democracy at best into a dictatorship which is aggressive, hostile, and threatening against anyone who has the slightest disagreement with it, be it friend or foe, its own citizens or foreigners.

      Let Turkey buy the Russian junk, let it cut off its nose to spite its face by leaving NATO, and let it do what it deserves not as a reward but as a punishment: align itself with the kind of country and leader Erdogan seeks to emulate down to a T — Russia and Putin. And let Turkey not be hit by the door on its way out, nobody will miss it much or shed even one tear.

      • Gold51

        Well said.

      • Roger Thecabinboy

        i think I would prefer to have them on the inside p*ss*ng out than the outside P*ss*ng in. The trouble under Erdo they are P*ss*ng on every one, in and out.

      • Paralimni

        I think Erdogan & Putin get along because they are both one and the same Presidents for life and get rid of any opposition. If people who comment only knew how much hardware the USA has they wouldn’t jump to put them down so fast. One statistic that caught me out when asked which was the second largest air force in the world after the US – air force I said China/Russia/ Turkey? I was wrong it is the US Navy combined they are more powerful than the worlds air forces almost put together. They have more carriers than anyone else that plonker is an Erdogan worshipping mongrol

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        I have not misunderstood anything. Whether it is blocking US companies to stop sales to Turkey, or punishing any country that buys Russian military hardware, the effect is the same: Washington is imposing its law on the rest of the world. Perhaps you misunderstood all this.

        As for Turkey’s state of of democracy, you are an excellent one to put a judgment on that. Your own Ziofascist cesspool is nothing more than an ethno-theocracy, the only travesty of democracy in the Middle East. Your Ziofascist cesspool does not threaten anyone over the slightest criticism anymore, it punishes, incl. keeping even Jews out of the project when it was supposed to be a safe haven for ALL Jews in the world. You should be ashamed of that filthy snake pit.

        And Russian junk: how come countries are falling over themselves to buy the S400 system, to name but 1 example of Russia hardware in high demand?

        • Plasma Dawn

          You are out of your mind. I will not have a discussion with a boorish foul-mouthed and morbidly obsessive hater. Talk to the wall.

          • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

            I know, I know, you just cannot stand to be shown what that Ziofascist cesspool is really. Yet everything I have said here and elsewhere about your ZioWalhalla is true, and you have never been able to prove me wrong.

            It was your choice to bring democracy, or the absence thereof, into the discussion, expressing a disdain for the Turkish (failing ?) democracy, even though the Turkish democracy is NOT the subject of this topic. Since you went off topic, what is wrong with me reminding you about your ZioWalhalla’s non-democracy?

            Calling a spade a spade in the case of your ZioWalhalla can only be done in “boorish foul-mouthed” expressions because the place is nothing more than that. In fact, just like for apartheid South Africa and Nazi Germany, any “boorish foul-mouthed” expression is still too good & too kind.

            The biggest irony of it all: each time you tell me the discussion is over and to talk to the wall, but you keep coming back. Somehow you are fascinated, in a perverse sort of way I suppose, by that “boorish foul-mouthed” language about your Ziofascist cesspool.

      • athessalonian

        And what should the US arms sales policy to the Saudis be in view of their non-existent democratic status?

        • Plasma Dawn

          The same. The US and every single other industrial country that have indiscriminately flooded the world with the merchandise of death should be ashamed of themselves.

          • athessalonian

            Therefore and until such policy is implemented, the Turks are justified in being upset.

            • Plasma Dawn

              Turkey seems to have one of the most fragile egos around. It becomes upset at the smallest perceived provocation or slight. Worse than that, regardless of friend or foe, threats of retaliation immediately follow such as in this case. And even if Turkey is right and the US is wrong, the latter is not an enemy and threats of retaliation is not something you throw at your allies, even more so when you need and want something that they have and there is a risk they will not give it to you because of your behavior.

              • athessalonian

                The sale of arms and in particular the co-production of the F35 has been in the works for several years. The proposed U.S. National Defense Authorization Act to limit arms sales to Turkey, as you probably suspect, has nothing to do with Turkey’s internal politics and or democracy deterioration. It is a strategic posturing threat aiming to express America’s dismay in view of Turkey’s recent and newly formed alliances with Russia. As far as the threats of retaliation are concerned, I see no foul play in one raising the stakes to support one’s position.

              • Evergreen

                Oh no!!!Israel is the real brat.

                • Plasma Dawn

                  Maybe you haven’t noticed, but this article is about Turkey and we are discussing Turkey, not Israel.

                  • Evergreen

                    You had put Turkey on top of evil powers … I was forced to point out who is the topper .Hence the view found her space herself:))

                    • Plasma Dawn

                      No, I didn’t . Where exactly did I say it was evil? I only said it had a very fragile ego—and it does as it is obvious to anyone who reads the news.

                    • Evergreen

                      Fragile ego is one main trait of evil in ancient mythologies..

                    • Plasma Dawn

                      It is also the root of many problems at both the personal and the international level.

                    • Evergreen

                      Hmm

    • Paralimni

      Bye – Bye go to Russia and buy her hardware, You are so stuck up your own backside to call the US an empire in decline where? USA does not have any overseas countries wanting to be independent like the UK & Ottomans did years ago. F35 is a disaster at the moment I agree but the the US do have other options which are far better than Russia has. Fool

    • Guest

      ‘The US F35 is a financial & technical disaster’

      If what you say is true why is Turkey ready to splash out on 100 of these ‘financial & technical disasters’ at a cost of 31,761,979,407 Turkish Lira?

      ‘Turkey plans to buy more than 100 of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets, and is also in talks with Washington over the purchase of Patriot missiles.’

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        The J35 is a bottomless pit, and the US is desperately trying to keep the participants in, incl. Turkey and a number of European countries.

        I am amazed that those participants let themselves be convinced. Yes, they have each spent a lot of money so walking away now would mean that money is lost for good. But, when you have made a bad bet, which is what this is, you have to cut your losses.

        Patriot missiles have had a poor performance in terms of missiles intercepted. The US does not admit it, of course. It seems that they are more for psychological comfort, e.g. as is ‘Israhel’s’ case with the ‘Iron Dome’.

      • A single diesel swedish submarine costs less than an F35. It also attacked and successfully sunk a US carrier in war games.

        • Guest

          It would be interesting to see it can fly.

