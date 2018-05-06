Turkey’s Erdogan says has never given up on goal of joining EU

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey has never given up its goal of joining the European Union, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday as he announced his manifesto for next month’s snap elections.

Speaking to thousands of supporters in Istanbul, Erdogan said that Ankara’s counterparts in Europe did not show the same determination on the matter.

Turkey began talks to join the EU in 2005, 18 years after applying. While a series of factors slowed negotiations, notably the Cyprus issue and resistance in Germany and France to Turkish membership, since 2016 membership talks have all but collapsed.

  • mongasz

    why oh great sultan would you want to join the EU if not for the money you think you will get for free or for exporting more islamic savages?
    You share none of the basic principles of the EU, you do not like them they do not like you. You are a better fit with other ‘elected’ dictators in central asia where you came from and you belong

  • Alex

    You would think that there was an election on with his majesty becoming all warm and fuzzy…..

  • Douglas

    They will never be able to join on Erdogan watch that’s for sure

  • Cemal Kasapoglu

    Sometimes I am really do wonder, if you lot believe what you write or just for the fun of it, you’ll lot make it up as you’ll go along.??? Turkey Never will be allowed to be a member of the EU. Either Germany/France/ will allowed that, they can Not allowed any other country with the majority of MP’s to sit in the EU parliment. Even if Turkey will come an most democratic country in the world, will Not be allowed to be a member. EU’s borders with Iran/Irak/ Syria, Armenia/Gorgia, You’ll lot have No idea how the EU works, you lot call Erdogan Dictator, the so called democratic EU in fact is more dictator then Erdogan. Have fun.!!!

    • Stefcy

      We love turkish people , but unfortunately there are people like Erdogan who drive wrenches between our relationships.
      Don´t worry about us having fun, we might or might not have but it is very or more important to us to have freedom of speech.

      • Cemal Kasapoglu

        I also love Turkish people, but I am Not dreamer. for our relations we always love to hate each other, and hate to love each other, as your freedom of speech, I don’t know how old are you, but I do remember from 60,s how it was and how it is know and there isn’t any difference other then every few year a new government then few month’s a coup, army rules, thousands killed, university problems left and right, commies and liberals whom sold the Turkey to any one you name it for few million dollars, people had to wait in the ques to manage to buy a single bread whom the prices change every other day, would you like me to go on???

        • Stefcy

          Thank you for telling me that.
          I really do value it it.
          Memories and experiences do form one’s opinions.´
          And it is hard to change.

          • Cemal Kasapoglu

            You are most welcome but,You are wrong, The reality’s form the opinions, and few could Not change the ground reality.

            • Stefcy

              You are right, realities form the opinions.
              Sorry.

              • Cemal Kasapoglu

                No need to say sorry, we all make mistake’s. Good night.

                • Stefcy

                  Sure we all do mistakes, good night.

    • Cyprus

      Turkey is an official candidate since 2006 nothing and nobody can stop Turkey joining the EU all Turkey has to do is pass all chapters and their in, sounds simple but with Turkeys record its a very big ask .Its up to Turkey to pass ,nobody can stop them and there is no back door to get in without passing all chapters .

      • Cemal Kasapoglu

        OK, let me start count them for you, Ger /Fra / Aus / Holland / Hungary / Swiss / Belgium,/ I am Not going to count Cy and Greece. why don’t you ask those people what they think, with or without Erdogan, won’t make no difference.

        • Cyprus

          No matter what anyone thinks or says as an official candidate which Turkey has been now since 2006 they can not be stopped from joining the EU all they have to do is pass all chapters , Turkey like to blame other member states instead of themselves for the reasons why that they have not passed the chapters ,

          • Cemal Kasapoglu

            OK, as long as you say so.

      • Alex

        The EU think that all countries are candidates, but currently the move is to leave, so Turkey could well join – as the last man standing, which will suit your president, after all it looks like he will be there forever….

        • Cyprus

          Turkey was accepted as a official candidate to set to join the EU in 2006 , To be an official candidate means you will be presented with chapters which you have to pass , Croatia was accepted as a candidate the same time as Turkey they passed all chapters and were in a few years ago , Turkey is having a very hard time passing which is their own doing , The EU suits Cyprus we hope to be in there forever if that’s what you mean as I am a Cypriot .

        • Cyprus

          Only the UK has put in to move out , any other talk of moving out is only done by far right wing groups in election speal at voting times, and not actual governments .

  • Gold51

    Erdogan is a comedians, all talk for his presidential election audience telling them what they want to hear, giving them faulce hopes as the EU deservedly gives him of joining the EU family.
    Erdogan was given a golden opertunity 2016 to comply with EUs criteria to help Turkey join the EU, that also including opening ports and airspace and to recongnise EU Cyprus.
    All normal simple stuff and Erdogan agreed, but as expected Erdogans commitment lasted “12 hours” at the most and to the relief of the EU.
    Erdogan will not take orders or will he be told what to do. In fact the EU would have to comply to his dictatorial terms and conditions.
    Erdogan comes with a very expensive price tag.

  • Evergreen

    Under Mr.Tayyip Erdogan’s regime, it seems something impossible. He is working very hard to to ensure this failure.It will be somewhat a smooth process when in future some secular leader succeeds in having the Turkish leadership.

    • Plasma Dawn

      …when in future some secular leader succeeds in having the Turkish leadership and restores freedoms, rights, and a true democracy. In its present state of affairs, Turkey has no chance in hell with the EU.

      • Evergreen

        Things change. Situations change.I wish best to the secular future of Turkey

        • Cyprus

          Not just secular , freedom for journalist speech and true democracy .

      • Stefcy

        For sure not with AKP and Erdogan.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Turkey remains a secular country, constitutionally at least, it’s just that she happens to be run by someone who has delusions of grandeur who’s basically lost the plot about what needs to be done to belong to a community of nations.
        It’s a bit like Britain which used to belong to the community of nations and then lost the plot and decided she could stand to one side and the rest of the world would come running at her side. to support her in her over inflated delusions of grandeur.

        • Plasma Dawn

          Maybe Britain chose to go its own way, but any comparison with Turkey would be far-fetched and invalid. Britain is a secular country de facto and is not run by anyone having delusions of grandeur who’s basically lost the plot about what needs to be done to belong to a community of nations — in the broader sense, which is different from belonging to the EU.

          • Stefcy

            Yea, let´s hope things will change in Turkey.and they come closer to the EU.

          • Gipsy Eyes

            The EU is a community of nations and just like Erdogan has managed to win popular support for his world view so too did the minority of politicians who have always been against Britain’s membership of the EU.
            So when you talk about “Britain chose to go its own way” you would do well to specify what you mean by “Britain”.
            I’m fully aware Britain is a secular country de facto and that Turkey is a secular country de jure, But don’t ignore the fact that most Turks are secular and are simply being forced to follow a populist leader as much as half the British population or more is being silenced into submission with the argument we had a referendum and that’s the end of the matter. “The people have expressed their will” and any challenge or questioning of that “will” is treason.
            I mentioned “secular” because some commentators incorrectly said Turkey is no longer secular.. Britain is a democracy and yet that democracy, it’s institutions , and its traditions are being thrown out of the window by a populist ideological demagogue minority who have neutralized our parliamentary democracy all in the name of economic theories that may have been relevant in the early 19th century but have no relevance today..

        • Stefcy

          Let´s hope that only a minority agrees with Erdogan at the next election.
          I hope so for the Turks who stand for justice.

