33-year-old arrested for drugs possession

May 7th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

33-year-old arrested for drugs possession

Police arrested a 33-year-old man early on Monday morning for having 99g of white powder in his possession which is believed to be cocaine.

According to police, he was arrested during investigations into the attempted murder of a policeman on Saturday night in Limassol.

In addition, in the course of his arrest €3,800 in cash was found on the man.

In the same premises a woman aged 38 was found who appears to be living in Cyprus illegally.

A search of the premises revealed seven factory made fire crackers and 20 large handmade ones, all of which were confiscated.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close