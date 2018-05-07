33-year-old arrested for drugs possession

Police arrested a 33-year-old man early on Monday morning for having 99g of white powder in his possession which is believed to be cocaine.

According to police, he was arrested during investigations into the attempted murder of a policeman on Saturday night in Limassol.

In addition, in the course of his arrest €3,800 in cash was found on the man.

In the same premises a woman aged 38 was found who appears to be living in Cyprus illegally.

A search of the premises revealed seven factory made fire crackers and 20 large handmade ones, all of which were confiscated.