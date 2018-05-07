40-years of Greased Lightning

This year marks 40 years since the film Grease was released. To celebrate this great summer-loving classic, K Cineplex in Nicosia, Larnaca, Limassol and Paphos will screen it on Thursday at 8pm.

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John became famous when they took on the roles of Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson. Set at end of summer 1958, the hormonally-charged seniors of Rydell High are reluctantly returning to school, ready to fall back in with old friends and trade stories of the previous months’ conquests. Danny Zuko, leader of a local greaser gang called the T-Birds, brags to his crew about nights of passion spent on the beach with a mystery girl. Elsewhere, sweet Sandy Olsson – the new girl in town – is taken under the wing of the no-nonsense Pink Ladies and shares fond memories of a brief romance with an unknown sweetheart.

When it turns out that Danny and Sandy’s mismatched tales are about each other, Sandy is humiliated and Danny has to win her back. To do so, he’ll have to negotiate all of the romantic rites of passage a teenager in America’s golden age could imagine – jiving school dances, awkward drive-in movies, deadly drag-races and the looming threat of graduation.

Grease 40th Anniversary

Screening of the film. May 10. K Cinplex Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos. 8pm. Tel: 77-778383