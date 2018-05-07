A tribute performed for you only

The tribute performance hitting Paphos on Thursday may be All Cried Out but that doesn’t mean that Alison Moyet fans will have anything to cry about. On the contrary, they will be beaming to know that Jaquii Cann is no ordinary girl when it comes to paying tribute to the Essex singer who has been making waves in the music world since 1978.

Cann, who is the UK’s top tribute to Alison Moyet, was the winner of the Stars In Their Eyes UK competition in 1993, and since starting to pay tribute the 80s icon has also been performing as herself on cruise ships, holiday and camps and in a number of countries and she has “never looked back.”

The performance, which is part of Cann’s comeback tour – which just happens to coincide with Moyet’s own comeback tour, during which she is promoting her ninth album entitled Other – is in support of the charity organisations LC Positive Voice and Freedom Doll’s Initiative.

So, if you were brought up in the 80s and 90s, or if you just love the sound and look of Moyet, you are sure to have a nostalgic night.

Alison Moyet hits include those from her Yazoo Days with Vince Clarke such as Don’t Go, ‘Only You’, ‘Situations and Nobody’s Diary’. The audience will be singing in the aisles along to hits such as ‘Weak In The Presence of Beauty’, Love Letters, ‘That Ole Devil Called Love’, ‘Whispering Your Name’ and of course ‘All Cried Out’ plus many more!

Alison Moyet tribute by Jaquii Cann. May 10. BonaMare Beach Bar, Timi Beach, Airport Road, Paphos. 7pm. €10. Tel: 99-800298