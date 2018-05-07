Apoel close in on sixth straight title after beating AEL

Apoel edged closer to their sixth consecutive Cyprus championship after defeating AEL in Limassol over the weekend and now need to beat Anorthosis in the final round of the season to be crowned champions.

Second-placed Apollon, just one point back, kept up the pressure with a convincing 3-0 win against cup final opponents AEK and will be hoping for the champions to falter on the final day.

For the second consecutive game Apoel found themselves with their backs against the wall as they conceded first but they stormed back with an impressive first half display that saw them score twice.

Guilerme Delatorre levelled the score for the Nicosia team five minutes after AEL had taken the lead with Mikael Pote hitting the winner on the stroke of half-time.

The second half though could not have been any different. Apoel dropped back and conceded possession but the Limassol side was unable to take advantage and managed just a couple of shots on target, both comfortably saved by Apoel goalkeeper Perez.

Apollon got off to a flying start against AEK taking the lead in the third minute through Sardinero with Fotis Papoulis doubling the score before the break. A Moisof own goal in added time completed the scoring.

Omonia suffered their ninth consecutive defeat in the playoffs against Anorthosis and are on course to become the only team to fail to pick up a point in the playoffs.

After a goalless first half, two goals in quick succession by Ruben Rayo and Michal Duris (53rd & 57th minutes) gave Anorthosis a commanding lead.

All Omonia could do was reduce the arrears through Matt Derbyshire, who has now drawn level with AEK’s Florian Taulemeusse at the top of the scoring charts with 22 goals.

Results:

AEL 1-2 Apoel

Anorthosis 2-1 Omonia

Apollon 3-0 AEK

Alki 1-3 Doxa

Pafos FC 3-2 Olympiakos