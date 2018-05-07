Dust levels up on Monday

Dust levels in the atmosphere were increased on Monday, the met office said.

The average hourly concentrations of inhalable particulates with a diameter of less than 10mg (PM10) in the atmosphere ranged between 56mg/m3 and 89mg/m3 (microgrammes per cubic metre).

The met office said it was therefore expected that the 24-hour average would exceed the 50mg/m3 limit in the relevant legislation.

The 24-hour average for Sunday ranged between 61 and 74mg/m3 depending on the area.

Due to the small size of inhalable particulates and their possible adverse effect on human health, the department of labour inspection asks the public and particularly vulnerable population groups such as children, the elderly and the patients to avoid open spaces until the phenomenon has passed.

It is also required that employers take the appropriate measures to mitigate risks to employees working in the open and that they wear the appropriate personal protective gear.

More information at www.airquality.gov.cy or the Air Quality Cyprus app, which can be installed free of charge on a mobile phone from Google Play and iOS App Store.