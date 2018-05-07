Dust levels up on Monday

May 7th, 2018 Cyprus 8 comments

Dust levels up on Monday

file photo

Dust levels in the atmosphere were increased on Monday, the met office said.

The average hourly concentrations of inhalable particulates with a diameter of less than 10mg (PM10) in the atmosphere ranged between 56mg/m3 and 89mg/m3 (microgrammes per cubic metre).

The met office said it was therefore expected that the 24-hour average would exceed the 50mg/m3 limit in the relevant legislation.
The 24-hour average for Sunday ranged between 61 and 74mg/m3 depending on the area.

Due to the small size of inhalable particulates and their possible adverse effect on human health, the department of labour inspection asks the public and particularly vulnerable population groups such as children, the elderly and the patients to avoid open spaces until the phenomenon has passed.

It is also required that employers take the appropriate measures to mitigate risks to employees working in the open and that they wear the appropriate personal protective gear.

More information at www.airquality.gov.cy or the Air Quality Cyprus app, which can be installed free of charge on a mobile phone from Google Play and iOS App Store.

Print Friendly
  • westspoon

    This is getting ridiculous – we don’t seem to have more than three or four clear days between the dust lately – does the Met Office have any explanation as to why ?

    • ZZ

      Climate change is the main culprit.

      • Anna Shakalis

        Sorry don’t believe that is the main cause…I’m convinced it’s to do with what’s going on in the Middle East

        • ZZ

          Got any sources?

          • Anna Shakalis

            Unfortunately not…but I’m sure those in the know have! Just wish they would share them to joe public

      • Alex

        The hoax continues amongst those who think they know best…..

        • ZZ

          I mean there’s a lot of scientific studies in various environmental agencies and universities detailing this, including increased dust in other parts of the worlds due to erosion of topsoil conditions from decreasing rainfall. But yeah whatever.

          • Alex

            I mean there’s a lot of scientific studies in various environmental agencies and universities detailing the fact that global warming is a hoax. But that’s eh different I suppose. We live between two big loads of sand called the Sahara And The Middle East, if the wind blows as strong as the climate alarmists then don’t be surprised that all that sand gets dumped on Neighbours like us!

            Always challenge people who tell you that you must agree with them or else! …..

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close