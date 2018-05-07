Fire destroys café in Kokkinotrimithia

May 7th, 2018 Cyprus 1 comments

A fire broke out at dawn in a café in Kokkinotrimithia in the Nicosia district that completely destroyed the establishment.

According to the police at about 4am information was received about a fire at the Five Star coffee shop, which has only recently opened.

While the fire was brought under control by the fire service, it destroyed the whole building in addition to two cars parked outside.

Further investigations into the cause of the fire will be carried out on Monday morning.

Kokkinotrimithias police are investigating.

