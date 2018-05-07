Injured police officer ‘stable’, health minister says

May 7th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus, featured 3 comments

A police officer critically injured during a shootout with armed thugs in Limassol on Saturday evening is in stable condition, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Monday.

The officer, who was flown to Israel for treatment, had suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest during a firefight with underworld figures at 10pm on Saturday.

Police have so far arrested three suspects for the shooting and they are seeking two more.

The injured officer underwent surgery at Limassol general hospital before he was airlifted to Israel on Sunday.

“His condition is stable, he has spoken to his wife,” the minister said.

Ioannou said they were now waiting for the doctors’ prognosis.

The officer was injured when he and a colleague went to check on a parked rental car whose three passengers raised suspicions.

On arrival at the scene, shots were fired at the patrol car and the officers returned fire.

 

  • iuvcyprus

    I hope all you “trolls” & other idiots on this site remember Police Officers confront danger every day & sometimes they pay the price. I hope this Police Officer makes a full recovery & our prayers are with him. I am also sure that the Police will apprehend these people & put them in front of the court. Let’s hope they are put away for a long time.

  • MountainMan

    One hopes that they catch all the culprits and put them away for a long time. Being a rental car one wonders who these people are.

  • Colin Evans

    I have no doubt that the Officer is receiving the best treatment available. As someone pointed out a couple of days ago the Doctors in Israel are experts in dealing with injury like this. May he, please, make a speedy recovery.

