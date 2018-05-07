Injured police officer ‘stable’, health minister says

A police officer critically injured during a shootout with armed thugs in Limassol on Saturday evening is in stable condition, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Monday.

The officer, who was flown to Israel for treatment, had suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest during a firefight with underworld figures at 10pm on Saturday.

Police have so far arrested three suspects for the shooting and they are seeking two more.

The injured officer underwent surgery at Limassol general hospital before he was airlifted to Israel on Sunday.

“His condition is stable, he has spoken to his wife,” the minister said.

Ioannou said they were now waiting for the doctors’ prognosis.

The officer was injured when he and a colleague went to check on a parked rental car whose three passengers raised suspicions.

On arrival at the scene, shots were fired at the patrol car and the officers returned fire.