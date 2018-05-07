New remand for suspect in double murder case

A Nicosia court on Monday issued a fresh eight-day remand order for a 22-year-old held in connection with the brutal murder of a couple inside their house last month.

Police said the man had admitted he was the hooded individual who entered the house through the kitchen on the night of April 18 and 19.

The door had been opened by a 33-year-old man suspected of being the mastermind of the apparent botched robbery and the person who stabbed to death Giorgos Hadjigeorgiou, 50, and his 59-year-old wife Dina Sergiou in their bedroom.

The 33-year-old, his girlfriend, 21, and brother, 23, are also held in connection with the case.

The court heard that the 22-year-old, after entering the house, went up to the bedroom where he saw the couple dead.

Authorities were alerted to the crime after the couple’s 15-year-old son ran to a neighbouring house at 1.35am saying his parents had been murdered and that he had been locked in the basement but managed to escape.

The boy told police he was in bed at 10.30pm when an unknown man entered his room and told him he had killed his parents and asked him where the money was.

The man, who did not have his face covered, got the boy out of bed, covering his mouth and threatening him with a knife.

He led him downstairs to the kitchen and on the way told him not to be afraid.

The suspect asked the boy to open the kitchen door, which he did, and a second, hooded individual, came in.