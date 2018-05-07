Police warn of traffic disruptions during visit by Netanyahu and Tsipras on Tuesday

Police on Monday announced that due to the official visit of the Israeli and Greek prime ministers on Tuesday increased security measures would be taken on all roads from Larnaca to Nicosia.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be on the island to attend a trilateral Cyprus-Greece-Israel summit in the capital with President Nicos Anastasiades.

Police said there would be interruptions at all intersections in Larnaca and Nicosia from morning until evening and called on the public to follow their instructions throughout the day.

On Netanyahu’s arrival at the presidential palace, there will be an official welcoming ceremony, followed by a bilateral meeting between the delegations of Cyprus and Israel, and the signing of bilateral agreements and MoU between Cyprus and Israel.

Tripras’ arrival will be followed by an official welcoming ceremony, a tête-á-tête with Anastasiades, and a bilateral meeting between the delegations of Cyprus and Greece.

This will be followed by a tête-á-tête between the prime ministers of Greece and Israel.

Afterwards, the meeting between the three leaders will take place, followed by trilateral consultations between Cyprus, Greece and Israel, the signing of trilateral agreements and MoU, and statements to the press.

There will then be a working lunch hosted by Anastasiades.