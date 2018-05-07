To Lapithos via drawings

On Thursday, The Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation will look into the way of life in Lapithos by means of drawings by Christopher Connell and a lecture.

The foundation, in cooperation with the municipality of Lapithos, will present a total of 26 drawings by Connell which were donated to the foundation in 1991. The drawings depict people in scenes from everyday life in the occupied village of Lapithos, which the artist created during his stay on the island, a few years before the Turkish invasion (1968-1971). Fascinating stories and information from the artist’s own point of view will be presented during the lecture.

Life in Lapithos
Lecture about the sketches by Christopher Connell. May 10. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 7.30pm. In Greek. Free. Tel: 22-128157

  • Nice sketch, it’s a blacksmith right ?

    It’s called Lapta now, and it’s still a lovely village with not a Turkish soldier in sight.

