Upgraded water in schools to cut costs and help environment

The first dispensers with chilled filtered drinking water were installed in the Laniteia Lyceum in the Larnaca district on Monday as part of a plan by the education ministry to install them in all schools to “make the everyday life of the students better”, the minister Costas Hambiaouris said.

He said the move was a tangible example of what has been planned as part of wider reforms in the educational system.

Schools are currently supplied through the mains system with drinking fountains and taps, usually in schoolyards.

At the launch event, Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis, himself a former education minister, said the installations were part of the government’s efforts to create better conditions for pupils and teachers.

Aside from the fact the water in the dispensers would be cold, the supply of filtered water would cut down on the cost for parents who pay out for their children to buy bottled water, which in turn would help the environment by reducing the number of plastic bottles being used.