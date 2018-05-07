Upgraded water in schools to cut costs and help environment

May 7th, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris pours himself a cup of water from the school's new filtered system

The first dispensers with chilled filtered drinking water were installed in the Laniteia Lyceum in the Larnaca district on Monday as part of a plan by the education ministry to install them in all schools to “make the everyday life of the students better”, the minister Costas Hambiaouris said.

He said the move was a tangible example of what has been planned as part of wider reforms in the educational system.

Schools are currently supplied through the mains system with drinking fountains and taps, usually in schoolyards.

At the launch event, Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis, himself a former education minister, said the installations were part of the government’s efforts to create better conditions for pupils and teachers.

Aside from the fact the water in the dispensers would be cold, the supply of filtered water would cut down on the cost for parents who pay out for their children to buy bottled water, which in turn would help the environment by reducing the number of plastic bottles being used.

  • Philippos

    All we need now is the water. Maybe if we had shown greater respect for the environment in the past instead of its destruction to get undrinkable money, it might rain more and be less dusty in Cyprus. We have gone from the odd Egyptian Dusty Day to the everyday Cyprus Dusty Day, in a very short time. So, drink your cold filtered water while you can still see where your school actually is

  • Cydee

    Definitely need chilled water. Hope all schools get this.

