May 8th, 2018 Cyprus, Health 1 comments

12 per cent of Cypriots carriers for Thalassaemia

Approximately 12 per cent of Cypriots are carriers of Beta minus thalassaemia, while another 700 people have the disease, the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics (CING) said on Tuesday, World Thalassaemia Day.

Treatment for those with the disease is provided at four clinics located within hospitals on the island.
CING noted that the scientific programmes run on the island have been successful at dealing with the disease and are known throughout the world, garnering Cyprus participation in the European network ERN-EuroBloodnet.

EuroBloodNet is an EU approved network that started operating in March 2017 and encompasses 15 member states that seeks to guarantee European citizens the same level of highly specialized care.

The network also developed a pan-European platform for rare anaemias, called RADeep, which was formed by CING’s Molecular Genetic Thalassaemia Department.

