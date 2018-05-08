Art world beats on

Art lovers who have not yet managed to see works by three of the most prominent sculptors of the Second Generation of Cypriot artists – Nicos Dymiotis, Dimitris Constantinou, Andreas Savvides – alongside sculptural experimentations of two well-known painters of the same generation – Lefteris Economou and Stass Paraskos – in the Epiteleseis exhibition at Garage in Nicosia, should hurry because there are only two weeks to go.

The exhibition brings together artworks by the three accomplished representatives of the 20th century Cypriot sculptural production, mirroring the trends and perceptions that shaped their work within a specific timeframe and during a certain temporality. Besides these masterpieces, the exhibition also presents sculptural works by the two significant artists of the same generation who mastered the medium of painting but used sculpture as an alternative artistic outlet. All selected works were produced from the beginning of the 60s to the end of the 70s.

The works showcased in this exhibition do not comply with a specific theme but instead they respond to varying – although in some cases tangential – thematic circles approached and explored by the five artists. It aspires to showcase works that reflect and bring forward connections or non-connections among the multiple contradicting or overlapping approaches towards sculptural subjects, materials, scale and sculptural qualities during a decisive period in the shaping of Cypriot contemporary art.

The viewers of these art works are called upon to trace and associate influences and recurring conceptual or technical values in the contemporary Cypriot sculptural production of the past 20 years.

While the Garage in Nicosia shows old masters, the Eins gallery in Limassol continues to showcase its first group exhibition entitled Impulses of Inalienability.

Within this first group exhibition for the gallery, a broad selection of artists present sculptures, paintings and wall paintings, prints, photographs and site-specific installations that cross at the cracks of a complementary exposition of powerful partings with personal-political, geographical and genealogical glory.

Director of Eins Tasos Stylianou hopes to promote contemporary art in Cyprus. With innovative ideas and creative aims, the visual arts programme of Eins gallery will range from group exhibitions to selected solo presentations, performances and artist-in-residency programmes.

Group exhibition

Group exhibition of works by Nicos Dymiotis, Dimitris Constantinou, Andreas Savides, Lefteris Economou and Stass Paraskos. Until May 19. Garage, 16 Ammochostou Street, Nicosia. Tuesday-Friday: 5pm-8pm and Saturday: 10am-12pm and 5pm-8pm. Tel: 22-001508

Group exhibition. Until July 4. Eins Gallery, Themidos 28, Limassol. Tel: 99-522977