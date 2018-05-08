Cyprus Airways inaugural flights from Larnaca to Munich and Stuttgart

Cyprus Airways launched its direct flight between Larnaca and Munich on Saturday 5th of May. The flight departed from Larnaca at 10:40 in the morning and landed in Munich at 13:15. Earlier in the week, on 1st of May, Cyprus Airways launched its direct flight from Larnaca to Stuttgart. The company will fly to Munich every Saturday and to Stuttgart every Tuesday.

Cyprus Airways offers two categories of fares, Basic and Flex. The Flex offers additional services, such as 23kg baggage allowance, seat selection etc, giving customers the option to customize their travel experience.

Return ticket fares from Larnaca to Stuttgart start from €161 and from Larnaca to Munich from €185 including all taxes and surcharges. Tickets are available on the company’s website cyprusairways.com, through the Call Centre on 8000 8111 (National toll free) or through their travel agent.

Customers can visit Company’s website on cyprusairways.com to view the full flight schedule of all Cyprus Airways destinations.

