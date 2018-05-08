Cyprus and Greece compete in Eurovision song contest semi final in Lisbon

May 8th, 2018 Cyprus, Entertainment 2 comments

Eleni Foureira

Cyprus and Greece will be competing Tuesday evening at the Eurovision song contest first semi final to take place in Lisbon, Portugal.

Both countries hope to secure a place in the grand final  of the 63rd Eurovision Song Contest set for Saturday.

Cyprus is competing with Greek singer Eleni Foureira and the song  `Fuego` and will appear 19th.

Yianna Terzi and the song `Oneiro mou-My dream` will represent Greece to appear in the 14th place.

The second semi final is set for Thursday.

Tonight, a total of 19 countries will take to the stage in Lisbon in the first semi final: Azerbaijan, Iceland, Albania, Belgium, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Israel, Belarus, Estonia, Bulgaria, F.Y.R. Macedonia, Croatia, Austria, Greece, Finland, Armenia, Switzerland, Ireland and Cyprus. Only ten will qualify for Saturday`s Grand Final.

  • Ferdi

    Could they not find a Cypriot to compete for Cyprus?

  • almostbroke

    Well ! They are 10 points each up before they start !

