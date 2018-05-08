Cyprus and Greece compete in Eurovision song contest semi final in Lisbon

Cyprus and Greece will be competing Tuesday evening at the Eurovision song contest first semi final to take place in Lisbon, Portugal.

Both countries hope to secure a place in the grand final of the 63rd Eurovision Song Contest set for Saturday.

Cyprus is competing with Greek singer Eleni Foureira and the song `Fuego` and will appear 19th.

Yianna Terzi and the song `Oneiro mou-My dream` will represent Greece to appear in the 14th place.

The second semi final is set for Thursday.

Tonight, a total of 19 countries will take to the stage in Lisbon in the first semi final: Azerbaijan, Iceland, Albania, Belgium, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Israel, Belarus, Estonia, Bulgaria, F.Y.R. Macedonia, Croatia, Austria, Greece, Finland, Armenia, Switzerland, Ireland and Cyprus. Only ten will qualify for Saturday`s Grand Final.