Government leases two helicopters to help fight fires

May 8th, 2018 Cyprus 3 comments

Government leases two helicopters to help fight fires

The Solea fire last summer

The government has leased two helicopters for the summer period to be used for fire-fighting purposes, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

The helicopters have been at the disposal of the Republic since Monday, the ministry said, after receiving the green light from a special interior ministry committee tasked with overseeing their lease.

Before giving the approval, the committee checked all the documents of the helicopters concerning their technical specifications as well as the certificates of both the pilots that will fly them had attended two pilot water drops, which took place at the fire station of Paphos airport, the ministry said.

It added that these are the same helicopters leased last year for the same purpose.

The interior ministry made a plea to members of the public to act responsibly to avoid causing fires.

In cases of fire, the government also relies on the two firefighting aircraft of the forestry department, while officials said that help from the British military bases also plays an important role in firefighting.

Print Friendly
  • JS Gost

    Seriously. Deal with the the fire starters and the problem goes away. Although the envelopes involved with this deal must be quite impressive.

    • Douglas

      Many reasons for break out of fire,carelessly discarded cigarette ends,irresponsible burning off,broken glass magnifying the suns rays,arson, sparks from cutting and welding to name a few.

    • almostbroke

      Although the helicopters are a welcome addition . The same old question who benefited from this transaction !

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close