Government leases two helicopters to help fight fires

The government has leased two helicopters for the summer period to be used for fire-fighting purposes, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

The helicopters have been at the disposal of the Republic since Monday, the ministry said, after receiving the green light from a special interior ministry committee tasked with overseeing their lease.

Before giving the approval, the committee checked all the documents of the helicopters concerning their technical specifications as well as the certificates of both the pilots that will fly them had attended two pilot water drops, which took place at the fire station of Paphos airport, the ministry said.

It added that these are the same helicopters leased last year for the same purpose.

The interior ministry made a plea to members of the public to act responsibly to avoid causing fires.

In cases of fire, the government also relies on the two firefighting aircraft of the forestry department, while officials said that help from the British military bases also plays an important role in firefighting.