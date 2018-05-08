Let the natural gas pipeline pass through Turkey

By Christos P. Panayiotides

WHEN, in my last article, I proposed, amongst other things, that we should agree to the natural gas pipeline to Europe passing through Turkey, certain friends of mine privately expressed reservations as to whether it was a good idea.

Their argument was that such an arrangement would afford Turkey the opportunity to hold us hostage – Cyprus as well as the EU – by threatening to turn off the flow of gas.

Such a threat would primarily be directed towards the EU with the consent of which the pipeline will pass through Turkey.

The consumers of the gas are the ones who will suffer the direct consequences, which, by definition, would be a temporary measure. Besides consumers, Turkey itself would be hit by such a measure in not collecting the ‘tolls’, which would be agreed upon.

The oil companies involved in the extraction and marketing of this natural resource who would also have agreed to the passage of the pipeline via Turkey, would suffer too.

Cyprus, along with the other gas-producing countries, such as Israel and Egypt, would simply be obliged to defer for a while the revenues that would otherwise have been collected.

I am convinced that Turkey would think twice prior to taking such a step, which would inevitably lead to a head-on confrontation, not with small Cyprus but with the whole of Europe, with many other Eastern Mediterranean countries and with all the large oil companies involved in the oil extraction process in the Eastern Mediterranean.

On the positive side, when it comes to the idea of the pipeline passing through Turkey, it goes without saying that Turkey would relinquish any claim it has against Cyprus in relation to the latter’s natural gas resources.

Clearly, it would be ridiculous to have agreed to the channelling of Cypriot natural gas via Turkey and, at the same time, to lay claim on such gas by interrupting its flow towards its destination, or to interfere in any exploratory activities.

As I mentioned in my last article, Turkey imports 80 per cent of its energy needs and almost 100 per cent of its needs in oil and natural gas. The passage of the pipeline through Turkey would afford the neighbouring country a sense of security in the field of energy and the satisfaction of participating in the energy revolution taking place in the eastern part of the Mediterranean.

Certainly, this is not a bad thing. Such a project would provide tangible proof of the claim of Cyprus that it has the best intentions towards Turkey and will act accordingly, provided that Turkey is willing to respect the independence and sovereignty of Cyprus.

What I have said and I emphatically repeat here is the pressing need to confront Turkey on a rational basis rather than emotionally and impulsively, within a framework that exclusively comprises of those past acts of Turkey that not only have harmed our interests but have also generated the fears that we find so difficult to get rid of.

