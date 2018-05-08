Nicosia municipality issues warning over stolen drain covers

The Nicosia municipality on Tuesday warned the public of possible danger due to the recent spate of thefts of drain covers, and called on people to report it immediately if they spot one.

“There is a serious danger to both passing vehicles and pedestrians caused by the removal of storm drain covers which has been seen lately,” a statement said.

The municipality said it had already filed a complaint with police to take all the necessary measures, it said.

At the same time, it asks the public to call them if they come across a drain with no cover, during working hours, Monday – Friday 7:45am to 3.45pm at 22 797 007.

Outside working hours, they should call 99327127 or the municipality’s technical service at 99544522.

There have been several cases recently of up to 40 drain covers at a time being removed overnight, not only in Nicosia but also in Larnaca and Paphos.