Tripartite summit will benefit Cyprus, Greece and Israel, president says (Update 1)

The trilateral summit between Cyprus, Greece and Israel which got underway on Tuesday in Nicosia is for the benefit of all three countries and their peoples, President Nicos Anastasiades, while welcoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara at the presidential palace.

At the start of the private meeting between the two, Anastasiades welcomed the Israeli prime minister by saying “Welcome to your home.” He said the three countries made great progress in their relations, convinced that this is in the interests of not only the governments and the peoples of the countries.

Netanyahu said that he was happy to be in Cyprus again and that he would have the opportunity to discuss with the president the bilateral relations and also trilateral cooperation which is evolving into something very important. Netanyahu is accompanied in Nicosia by Minister of Science and Technology Ofir Akunis, Minister of Energy and Water Resources Yuval Steinitz and Minister of Communications Ayoob Kara.

After his one-on-one meeting with Netanyahu, Anastasiades welcomed Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at an official ceremony, which was being followed with a bilateral meeting between the former and the latter.

Tsipras is accompanied by his Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, the Minister of Environment and Energy George Stathakis, the Minister of Digital Policy Nikos Pappas and the Deputy Minister of Environment and Energy Socrates Famellos and officials.

Both bilateral and trilateral talks are expected to focus on energy cooperation and in particular the natural gas pipeline project connecting Israel, Cyprus, Greece and Italy, known as EastMed. At the same time, a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding are expected to be signed on both a bilateral and a trilateral level dealing, among others, with marine pollution from maritime accidents and cooperation in the area of new technologies.

The Cypriot Ministers of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides, Energy, Commerce, Industry and Tourism Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Costas Kadis and Transport, Communications and Works Vasiliki Anastasiadou will also take part in ministerial consultations with their counterparts from Israel and Greece.

