Park life keeps Nicosia entertained

For those of us who live in Nicosia, despite having the beach on our doorstep – the closest one (we’ve timed this, honest!) is 39 minutes distant – sometimes it’s just easier to call the whole thing off, stay in the capital for the weekend, and thank the Lord for that staple of inland city life: The Park. Luckily, we’ve plenty of green spaces and places here in Nicosia. Athalassa is a favourite with sporty outdoor types; Kykkos has ducks (and swans, last time we checked); and the Pedieos River Walk has plenty of playgrounds. But it’s Acropolis Park that tops our list – not only for the acres of grass and shady picnic spots, but also because there’s always something pretty unique going on…

This weekend is a case in point: two unusual events, both of which will appeal to everyone who isn’t fighting their way through traffic on the road to the coast. First up, on Saturday we’ve got the Nicosia Festival for Recycling & the Environment, courtesy of Green Dot – our friendly, island-wide recycling service. Okay, it’s not Glastonbury, but it is a festival – and that means fun and games for all.

Now in its eighth year, this is an event which “aims to promote the contribution of recycling in the protection of the environment and the improvement of WELL-BEING, our quality of life and health,” say organisers. “At the same time, it will promote the need for all to collaborate in shaping personalities which will respect both the environment and our health.” Note the caps: this year’s festival includes a special programme for all ages involving activities concerning healthy eating and an athletic lifestyle, entitled – you guessed it – ‘WELL-BEING’. This get-together actually promises to be a great day out for families… Educational games – “enabling children to learn, through playing, about the environment and recycling!” – are on offer, along with both “clowns and magicians”, while the more adult family members may be interested in the various eco-organisations who will be in attendance. Best of all, the whole thing is free (yes, games and all), saving you not only time but the price of a car journey to the nearest beach!

On Sunday, the park hosts a second event, and while we can’t pretend it’s going to fascinate every member of the family, it’s certainly worth a visit for the intrigue factor alone. Taking place in the Caves Exhibition Hall (you knew there were caves in Acropolis Park? Apparently there are seven of them: the kids might enjoy a speleological jaunt!) the 11th Annual Exhibition of Cacti and other Succulents is the agricultural equivalent of a WI bake-off, with various succulents – and their proud owners – up for the blue riband and a place in the horticultural hall of fame.

“The visitor has the opportunity to admire rare cacti and other succulents brought in by the members of the Society to be judged for their beauty and the owner’s plant-growing skills,” organisers reveal, adding that entries will be judged by Dr Andreas Laras of the Greek Cactus and Succulent Society, “an experienced collector, world renowned for his research on the cacti of Mexico.”

If you’ve a hankering to get in on the action for yourself, there’s plenty to interest you. For the novice, there’s a handy pamphlet on just why succulents are ideal for your Mediterranean garden; for the connoisseur, there’s all sorts of rare florae – including ready-to-be-planted endemic succulent Euphorbia veneris – and books, pots and even tweezers are on sale, along with groundcover, climbing, and bushy varieties! Succulent succulents, fierce competition, and an in-house cacti expert – what more could you ask for of an inland Sunday? Nicosians: if you can’t make (or face) the trip the coast, don’t be disheartened… this weekend, Park Life Rules Okay.

The Nicosia Festival for Recycling & the Environment 2018

Acropolis Park, Nicosia, on May 12 from 10am to 8pm. Free of charge. For more information, visit http://greendot.com.cy

The 11th Annual Exhibition of Cacti and other Succulents

Acropolis Park, Nicosia, on May 13 in the Caves Exhibition Hall. Entrance free to sales area/entrance to the Exhibition Hall €1. For more information call 96 570050, or email [email protected]