Police arrest gunfight suspect

Police on Tuesday arrested a man wanted in connection with a shootout in Limassol on the weekend that saw an officer critically injured and a second one sustaining lighter injuries.

Police said Elias Mouzos, 38, was detained at around 11.30am at Kapilio village in Limassol. Mouzos had been sought in connection with a gunfight in Ypsonas on Saturday evening in which officer Giorgos Georgiou, 37, was critically injured.

The two officers were shot at in their car, at about 10pm, after responding to a call about a parked rental car in Ypsonas whose three passengers were behaving suspiciously.

On arrival at the scene, shots were fired at the patrol car and the officers returned fire.

The assailants fled the scene and their car was later found abandoned in Kato Polemidhia.

Three suspects, including one woman, had been arrested, and police had put out a wanted person bulletin for Mouzos.

Police did not provide more information as to what the suspects were planning to do before the patrol car arrived, but media reports said they were discussing a murder plan.

Mouzos, reports said, was the third person in the car, along with the two men who were arrested on Sunday, and was the one who fired at the patrol car.

The 33-year-old woman, in whose name the car involved in the gunfight had been rented, was remanded in custody for eight days on Sunday. The second suspect, a 31-year-old man, was detained on Sunday in Limassol. The man had injuries thought to have been caused during the gunfight with the officers. The 35-year-old was arrested later on Sunday. They were both remanded on Monday for eight days.

Georgiou, who was airlifted to Israel on Sunday, is said to be in stable condition. His colleague is being treated at a private clinic in Limassol.